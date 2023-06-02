Phillip Schofield looking sad during interview
Phillip Schofield admits he feels like a ‘victim’ as he declares ‘I’ve lost everything’

He has been at the centre of an on-going scandal

By Amelia Ward

Former This Morning host Phillip Schofield has said in an interview today (June 2) that he feels like a “victim”, saying he’s “lost everything” over the past few weeks.

The 61-year-old presenter spoke about the aftermath of the scandal involving his affair with a younger man in a BBC interview. The whole incident has been surrounded by speculation, with some accusing Phillip of grooming his former lover – something he has flatly denied.

Phillip Schofield
Ex This Morning host Phillip Schofield has been at the centre of an affair scandal (Credit: BBC)

Phillip Schofield speaks out in new interview

Phillip told BBC interviewer Amol Rajan: “I feel a victim of hate after the event, and I think there will probably be a lot of people watching this now thinking how dare you?”

He went on to say he feels like he has fallen victim to gossip and “nastiness”, and the scandal has cost him his career. Phillip explained how deeply the whole thing has affected his mental health. He even compared his situation to that of Caroline Flack, who tragically took her own life in 2020.

I think there will probably be a lot of people watching this now thinking how dare you?

He said: “Do you want me to die? Because that’s where I am.” Adding: “It is relentless, and it is day after day, after day after day. If you don’t think that that is going to have the most catastrophic effect on someone’s mind… do you want me to die? Because that’s where I am. I have lost everything.”

Not only has he lost his job on This Morning, but by standing down from ITV, his jobs at Dancing on Ice and the British Soap Awards have also gone.

Phillip wearing a suit walking between his two daughters
Phil with his two daughters, Molly and Ruby (Credit: Splash News)

Phil’s daughters rally round

Phillip’s two daughters, Molly, 29, and Ruby, 27, have been looking after their dad throughout. He added how he “wouldn’t be here” if it wasn’t for them. Phil then said they have “saved” him.

Speaking of his suicidal thoughts, he then added: “And they said to me, don’t you dare do this on our watch. We’re supposed to be looking after you. If my girls hadn’t been there, I wouldn’t be here, because I don’t see my future.”

Read more: Agony of Phillip Schofield's deceived wife Steph as she learned of lies

YouTube video player

