Strictly star issues plea over Phillip Schofield scandal: ‘It’s not like he’s murdered anyone’

Strictly star Craig Revel Horwood has issued a plea over the Phillip Schofield scandal, declaring “he didn’t murder anyone”.

Phillip Schofield stepped down from ITV after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague. In the weeks since, stars from Eamonn Holmes to Rebecca Ferguson have made allegations about ITV. An external investigation has been launched into the channel and there have been continued calls for Holly Willoughby to leave This Morning.

Despite the fallout, Craig has defended former This Morning host Phil.

Craig Revel Horwood has defended Phillip Schofield (Credit: Youtube)

Strictly star Craig Revel Horwood defends Schofield

Craig has argued that Phillip’s affair was no worse than a boss having an affair with his secretary. He added that Phil is “entitled to a private life” and his affair wasn’t as bad as other things in comparison.

In an interview with Best magazine, Craig agreed that it was “wrong” for Phil to lie about the affair, but argued the star “wanted to protect himself and his former lover”.

Leave him alone now, I say.

Craig continued: “It pales in comparison to a war, where innocent people are dying. It’s not like he’s murdered anyone.” Craig also encouraged for Phil to be left alone now. He added: “How many CEOs have extra-marital affairs with secretaries? A lot. It doesn’t make sense to me that it became quite as huge as it did. Leave him alone now, I say.”

Phillip Schofield previously admitted to “knowing how Caroline Flack felt” (Credit: BBC)

Phillip Schofield’s BBC interview

It comes out after Phillip’s bombshell BBC interview, where he told Amol Rajan that he “knew how Caroline Flack felt” and “he didn’t know how much more he could take”.

He also said his two daughters had “saved” him as he admitted to considering ending his life. He said: “My girls saved my life. They haven’t left me for a moment. They’ve been by my side every moment because they’re scared to let me out of their sight. What is that like for daughters to have to go with something like that? And they said to me: ‘Don’t you dare do this on our watch. We’re supposed to be looking after you.'”

The former This Morning host also felt that homophobia has a part to play in the scale of his scandal. He declared: “If it was male-female then it wouldn’t be such a scandal.”

