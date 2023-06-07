X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson defies NDAs to speak out against ITV: ‘Reduced to tears by bullying’

The X Factor runner-up Rebecca Ferguson has become the latest star to speak out against ITV, admitting she is breaking “multiple NDAs” to do so.

Rebecca shot to fame in 2010 when she competed on The X Factor aged 23. She ultimately came in second place behind Matt Cardle. Rebecca has released several top-ten albums in the years since.

But in 2021, Rebecca Ferguson announced she would release her final studio album and retire from music. She said she would focus on “‘fighting for better treatment” for artists. The 36-year-old is now doing just that. She has become the latest outspoken critic of ITV in the weeks following Phillip Schofield’s scandal.

Reality stars such as Kerry Katona and Jodie Marsh have criticised how they were treated by ITV, and Rebecca has joined them.

Rebecca Ferguson: ‘I cannot continue to not live in my full truth’

Taking to Twitter, Rebecca wrote: “I’m bound by multiple NDAs but I cannot continue to not live in my full truth. Being silent is worse than the hell I’ve lived through for years.” The singer said she “emailed the senior leadership of ITV” in 2021, “asking for an investigation of reality shows including codes of conducts, post show aftercare and freedom of choice of management.”

Rebecca alleged ITV COO Sarah Clarke “apologised for any personal bad experiences” but “declined to investigate further”. Rebecca said Sarah insisted they follow a Duty of Care charter. She then pled to MP Caroline Dinenage, the Chair of the Culture, Media & Sport Select Committee. Rebecca wrote: “Please ask for an independent inquiry, interview myself and ALL previous staff, and witnesses from 2004 until present. What you’ll uncover is beyond terrifying!”

It’s hard when you’re fighting a big battle alone and against a Goliath.

When a fan asked if she could get her NDA removed, Rebecca replied that she signed “contract after contract” as she was “placed under economic duress and extreme stress and illness.” She added: “I done what I had to survive and to remain strong for my family. I know legally they wouldn’t stand. But it’s hard when you’re fighting a big battle alone and against a Goliath.”

She also shared emails she sent to ITV in 2021, which alleged she had “a traumatic experience away from the cameras” and “not only experienced but witnessed some terrible foul play from a number of directions”.

The X Factor star Rebecca alleges Ofcom ‘refused’ an investigation

Rebecca then shared an email she sent to Ofcom in March 2021. She captioned the post: “I was refused by ITV and OFCOM, no investigation was taken place and my concerns appeared to be fobbed off. I am open to communication should they now wish to follow up with my private complaint now that I have made my complaint public.”

Within the email, Rebecca wrote the “key reasons” for her complaint. They included: “Forced into contracts without independent legal advice … mentally manipulated and abused whilst having mental health problems … reduced to tears due to pressure/bullying … forced to sign to a management company with no freedom of choice [and] told if they refused they will be kicked off the show.” She also said she was concerned about “future contestants and their welfare”.

The X Factor hasn’t aired since 2018 and was officially cancelled in 2021.

Ofcom ‘suggested’ routes to ‘escalate her complaints to ITV’

A spokesperson for Ofcom said: “We exchanged correspondence and met virtually with Ms Ferguson in 2021. We listened carefully to the extent of her concerns about the treatment of contestants during her time on The X Factor in 2010.”

The statement continues: “During these exchanges, we explained our powers and how our broadcasting rules apply in detail. We confirmed that new rules introduced to protect participants in programmes were not applicable to programmes broadcast before 5 April 2021. We also clarified that our statutory remit, as set by Parliament, means that our fairness rules do not extend to contractual matters or conditions imposed by broadcasters on participants, and only to content as broadcast.

“Ofcom suggested to Ms Ferguson possible routes to escalate her complaints to ITV and the appropriate authorities.”

