Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec shares 4D baby scan picture: ‘The image of Daddy!’

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Aljaz Skorjanec shared the 4D scan picture of his first baby with his wife Janette Manrara.

As Aljaz and Janette await the birth of their first baby, due this summer, fans have shared in their excitement. They also remarked that the scan is the image of Aljaz as they predicted the baby’s gender.

Aljaz Skorjanec shares 4D baby scan picture: ‘Image of daddy!’

Aljaz shared the picture of Janette smiling at their scan, with the 4D image in the corner. The former Strictly professional wrote: “In a room with Three Cubans this morning.” Many fans rejoiced for the couple, who have been married since 2017.

One fan even pointed out that the baby is the “image” of their daddy already. They wrote: “The picture of the baby on the monitor is the image of Aljaz.”

Other fans discussed whether Janette and Aljaz are having a boy or girl, as the pair haven’t confirmed the gender as of yet. One person wrote: “Not long to go, how exciting! So excited for you both. I’m feeling you’re going to have a Baby Prince.” Another fan commented: “Must be a girl!”

A third follower added: “Is it a boy?!” “That’s what I was thinking”, another fan agreed.

Aljaz Skorjanec: His tearful confession about Janette Manrara

When Aljaz and Janette announced their pregnancy, they revealed they had been struggling with infertility and were about to start IVF before falling pregnant naturally.

In a recent interview with OK! magazine, Aljaz admitted he was “amazed” watching Janette’s pregnancy. He confessed: “It’s hard mentally, it’s hard physically. It’s a big test. The struggles some people go through to fall pregnant – I’m just amazed by women.”

The dancer added: “I’ve found a complete new respect for my beautiful little Janette, who I love more than anything. It’s a little miracle how we got here.”

