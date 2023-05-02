Janette Manrara / Aljaz Skorjanec on This Morning
News

Strictly pro Aljaz Skorjanec makes tearful confession about Janette’s pregnancy as couple expecting first baby

The baby is due in the summer

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Janette and Aljaz are having a baby together, the couple announced back in February.

Now, former Strictly pro Aljaz has made a tearful confession about his wife’s pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Janette Manrara (@jmanrara)

Janette and Aljaz having a baby

Back in February, Strictly stars Janette and Aljaz announced that they’re having a baby.

They revealed the news in an interview with HELLO! magazine. The couple found out that they were expecting in December. The baby is due in the summer.

They revealed that they were about to start IVF treatment before they found out that they’re expecting.

Speaking about the moment they found out, Janette revealed that she and Aljaz “cried” and “hugged”.

Aljaz said that he was “beside himself” and had been “thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long”.

Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara on Lorraine
Janette and Aljaz are having a baby (Credit: ITV)

Aljaz makes tearful confession about Janette pregnancy and baby

Now, in a new interview with OK! magazine, Aljaz has made a tearful confession about Janette’s pregnancy.

“It’s hard mentally, it’s hard physically. It’s a big test. The struggles some people go through to fall pregnant – I’m just amazed by women,” Aljaz said.

“I’ve found a complete new respect for my beautiful little Janette, who I love more than anything. It’s a little miracle how we got here,” he then continued.

Aljaz then spoke about how the pregnancy is an emotional rollercoaster.

“I’m pregnant with her – I cry pretty much every single day! I just watched a couple of videos from Britain’s Got Talent and I was sobbing,” he said.

Janette Manrara smiling on Lorraine
Janette spoke about her babymoon (Credit: ITV)

Janette shares snaps from babymoon

Elsewhere, Janette shared snaps from her “babymoon” on Instagram recently.

The 39-year-old shared a snap of herself cradling her baby bump while looking out of the window. Another picture shows the beautiful place she stayed, which had a swimming pool. Janette also included a couple of videos of the place.

“Some very beautiful views and stays on our #babymoon. Tag the photos to see the name of the locations. Cannot wait to come back and see the family and these beautiful places as a family of 3,” she captioned the post.

“What a perfect baby moon you have both had… looks incredible, beautiful memories before your little one arrives,” one follower commented.

“Wow, those views are absolutely stunning,” another said.

Read more: Pregnant Janette Manrara’s appearance stuns fans as she enjoys reunion with Strictly winner

EXCLUSIVE: Strictly's Janette & Aljaž Reveal Their Baby News! | Lorraine

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Aljaz Skorjanec Janette Manrara Strictly Come Dancing

Trending Articles

Ant and Dec on I'm A Celebrity South Africa
I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers share same theory as new arrivals announced
Richard Madeley talking on GMB, Judy Finnigan on This Morning
Richard Madeley reveals wife Judy is ‘sleeping in spare room’ as he thanks GMB viewers for advice
Ant and Dec in South Africa on I'm A Celebrity
I’m A Celebrity… South Africa campmates shocked as Ant and Dec unveil ‘horrible’ new twist
EastEnders comp image: Sonia, Stacey and Linda
EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for May 8-12
Prince Harry outside court looking stern
Prince Harry to use coronation trip to his advantage when he returns to the States?
Meghan Markle looking annoyed at a sport event
Photo Meghan Markle ‘never wanted world to see’ released