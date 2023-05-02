Janette and Aljaz are having a baby together, the couple announced back in February.

Now, former Strictly pro Aljaz has made a tearful confession about his wife’s pregnancy.

Janette and Aljaz having a baby

Back in February, Strictly stars Janette and Aljaz announced that they’re having a baby.

They revealed the news in an interview with HELLO! magazine. The couple found out that they were expecting in December. The baby is due in the summer.

They revealed that they were about to start IVF treatment before they found out that they’re expecting.

Speaking about the moment they found out, Janette revealed that she and Aljaz “cried” and “hugged”.

Aljaz said that he was “beside himself” and had been “thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long”.

Janette and Aljaz are having a baby (Credit: ITV)

Aljaz makes tearful confession about Janette pregnancy and baby

Now, in a new interview with OK! magazine, Aljaz has made a tearful confession about Janette’s pregnancy.

“It’s hard mentally, it’s hard physically. It’s a big test. The struggles some people go through to fall pregnant – I’m just amazed by women,” Aljaz said.

“I’ve found a complete new respect for my beautiful little Janette, who I love more than anything. It’s a little miracle how we got here,” he then continued.

Aljaz then spoke about how the pregnancy is an emotional rollercoaster.

“I’m pregnant with her – I cry pretty much every single day! I just watched a couple of videos from Britain’s Got Talent and I was sobbing,” he said.

Janette spoke about her babymoon (Credit: ITV)

Janette shares snaps from babymoon

Elsewhere, Janette shared snaps from her “babymoon” on Instagram recently.

The 39-year-old shared a snap of herself cradling her baby bump while looking out of the window. Another picture shows the beautiful place she stayed, which had a swimming pool. Janette also included a couple of videos of the place.

“Some very beautiful views and stays on our #babymoon. Tag the photos to see the name of the locations. Cannot wait to come back and see the family and these beautiful places as a family of 3,” she captioned the post.

“What a perfect baby moon you have both had… looks incredible, beautiful memories before your little one arrives,” one follower commented.

“Wow, those views are absolutely stunning,” another said.

