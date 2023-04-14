Janette Manrara smiling on This Morning, and with Aljaz Skorjanec
Pregnant Janette Manrara’s appearance stuns fans as she enjoys reunion with Strictly winner

She is expecting her first baby with husband Aljaz Skorjanec

By Amelia Ward

Pregnant Janette Manrara has delighted fans with a stunning snap of her with Strictly winner Hamza Yassin.

Janette, 39, is expecting her first baby with husband Aljaz Skorjanec. The new addition is due in the summer.

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec smiling at event
Dancers Janette and Aljaz are expecting their first baby (Credit: Splash News)

Janette Manrara shows off pregnancy glow

Professional dancer Janette appeared on BBC Morning Live today (April 14), alongside Hamza. They were also joined by chef John Gregory-Smith and TV vet Dr John Greenwood.

So stunning, that dress compliments you so much.

Posting a series of selfies on Instagram, Janette could be seen wearing a green and white tea dress, subtly showing off her growing bump. Her brunette hair was tousled with her natural make-up accentuating her gorgeous pregnancy glow.

She wrote: “A little bit of @bbcmorninglive fun today. Great to be back on the swivel chair. Happy Friday everyone!”

And Janette’s followers rushed to compliment her as she showed off her pregnancy glow. One fan gushed: “I love that dress, you looked stunning. I hope you have a great Friday.”

“You looked amazing, so beautiful,” another commented. Another of her followers added: “You look so pretty,” while another wrote: “So stunning, that dress compliments you so much.”

Janette and Aljaz’s “little miracle”

The couple announced they were expecting their first baby back in February. But Janette did admit that getting pregnant didn’t come easily for the pair. In an interview with HELLO! magazine, she revealed they were just about to start IVF when they found out they were expecting in December.

Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara smiling on Lorraine
Janette and Aljaz were about to start IVF when they fell pregnant (Credit: ITV)

She told the mag: “For the past couple of years we hadn’t been using protection but nothing was happening, so we thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do. I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman’s body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing.”

Read more: Aljaz Skorjanec makes emotional confession about pregnant wife Janette Manrara

