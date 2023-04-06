Aljaz Skorjanec makes emotional confession about pregnant wife Janette Manrara

Aljaz Skorjanec has made an emotional confession about pregnant wife Janette Manrara. The former Strictly stars previously revealed they are spending 10 days apart as Janette is on a trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando with her family.

As Janette is jetsetting and having fun, Aljaz has remained in London and posted a sweet confession about his wife, who he definitely seems to be missing.

Aljaz Skorjanec confesses to missing pregnant wife Janette Manrara

Aljaz admitted to missing his pregnant wife as she spends time in the US with her parents, siblings and other close family members.

He posted a screenshot of the song This Town by Niall Horan on his Instagram Story. Aljaz emotionally confessed the song made him miss his wife while they are apart. He wrote: “Listening to this makes me miss my @jmanrara even more… cheers @nialhoran.” So sweet!

Janette Manrara is a global ambassador of the Disney franchise, and it certainly seems like the star is having a ball as she’s shared updates from her trip on Instagram.

Aljaz and Janette announced they were expecting their first baby back in February, which is due in the late summer.Janette previously told fans on Instagram that the trip was the last one she’d spend with her parents and siblings before her first-born arrives.

She said: “It’s been such a wonderful trip so far. It’s my last one with my parents and my brother and my sister and my family before our newest arrival. It’s just really really special to be with my family, before having a family of my own.”

‘This little miracle’

When the couple announced they were expecting their first baby earlier this year, Janette admitted getting pregnant wasn’t easy for the couple. Speaking to Hello!, the couple revealed they found out they were expecting in December, just before they were due to start IVF treatment.

Janette said: “For the past couple of years we hadn’t been using protection but nothing was happening, so we thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do. I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman’s body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing.”

