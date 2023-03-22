Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec tilting his head on Lorraine
TV

Aljaz Skorjanec drops huge hint he’ll return to Strictly for new role following exit

Aljaz left Strictly last year

By Rebecca Carter

Aljaz Skorjanec left Strictly Come Dancing fans gutted when he announced his departure last year. But could he make a return?

The star, who is married to fellow dancer Janette Manrara, left Strictly in early 2022 after nine years.

However, during an appearance on Lorraine on Wednesday (March 22), Aljaz teased he would return to the BBC show but perhaps in a different role.

Strictly stars Janette Manrara laughing as Aljaz Skorjanec speaks on Lorraine
Aljaz teased a return to Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Aljaz Skorjanec on Strictly

Alongside his pregnant wife Janette, Aljaz was asked about his exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

Host Lorraine Kelly said: “You’re still very much a part of Strictly, I know you’re not in it all the time Aljaz…”

Aljaz replied: “Maybe one day again.”

There’s dancers, there’s judges, there’s hosts. So you never know!

Lorraine then asked: “If you could squeeze it in, that would be lovely.”

Aljaz added: “Oh yeah there’s so many spots. There’s dancers, there’s judges, there’s hosts. So you never know!

Lorraine teased: “Judging, that would be something…”

Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec smirking on Lorraine
Aljaz left Strictly last year (Credit: ITV)

Aljaz said: “Imagine that,” to which Lorraine admitted: “I would like that.”

Dancer Aljaz teased: “Me too, me too.”

When did Aljaz leave Strictly?

At the time of his exit, Aljaz said in a statement: “The show has given me an opportunity and freedom to create and express myself in front of millions of people every weekend for the last 9 years.

“The love and support I got from the team of producers was second to none.”

He added: “I have lots of exciting stuff planned that I will fill you in on soon. I can’t wait to see what the future holds!
KEEEEEP DANCING!”

Meanwhile, away from dancing, Aljaz and Janette are expecting their first child together.

YouTube video player

Aljaz and Janette’s baby news

Last month, the couple shared the happy news with HELLO! magazine.

Read more: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec make adorable confession about Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson after baby news

Janette said: “I turn 40 later this year and the NHS offers really good services to women under 40. The doctor said that as soon as I got my period we would start injections, but my period never came.

“I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman’s body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing.”

Would you like to see Aljaz back on Strictly? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know.

Related Topics

Aljaz Skorjanec Janette Manrara Lorraine Strictly Come Dancing

Trending Articles

Julia Wandelt in the middle of Kate and Gerry McCann
‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl DNA test update issued as Dr Fia vows to get ‘justice’
Dave Myers, Gino D'Acampo and James Martin smile
Favourite to replace Gino D’Acampo on Road Trip ‘revealed’ as ITV finally breaks silence
Johannes Radebe talking on This Morning
Strictly stars ecstatic as much-loved pro Johannes Radebe announces ‘dream has come true’
Gino D'Acampo talking on Loose Women
Gordon, Gino & Fred: Gino D’Acampo quits show due to ‘personal problems’ and behind-the-scenes rows
Harry and Meghan during Invictus Games visit
Expert admits fear over Harry and Meghan’s ‘unhappy’ future as he issues warning
Kate and Gerry McCann looking sad on TV
Madeleine McCann news: Kate and Gerry’s charity issues warning over online safety of ‘young children’