Aljaz Skorjanec drops huge hint he’ll return to Strictly for new role following exit

Aljaz Skorjanec left Strictly Come Dancing fans gutted when he announced his departure last year. But could he make a return?

The star, who is married to fellow dancer Janette Manrara, left Strictly in early 2022 after nine years.

However, during an appearance on Lorraine on Wednesday (March 22), Aljaz teased he would return to the BBC show but perhaps in a different role.

Aljaz Skorjanec on Strictly

Alongside his pregnant wife Janette, Aljaz was asked about his exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

Host Lorraine Kelly said: “You’re still very much a part of Strictly, I know you’re not in it all the time Aljaz…”

Aljaz replied: “Maybe one day again.”

There’s dancers, there’s judges, there’s hosts. So you never know!

Lorraine then asked: “If you could squeeze it in, that would be lovely.”

Aljaz added: “Oh yeah there’s so many spots. There’s dancers, there’s judges, there’s hosts. So you never know!

Lorraine teased: “Judging, that would be something…”

Aljaz said: “Imagine that,” to which Lorraine admitted: “I would like that.”

Dancer Aljaz teased: “Me too, me too.”

When did Aljaz leave Strictly?

At the time of his exit, Aljaz said in a statement: “The show has given me an opportunity and freedom to create and express myself in front of millions of people every weekend for the last 9 years.

“The love and support I got from the team of producers was second to none.”

He added: “I have lots of exciting stuff planned that I will fill you in on soon. I can’t wait to see what the future holds!

KEEEEEP DANCING!”

Meanwhile, away from dancing, Aljaz and Janette are expecting their first child together.

Aljaz and Janette’s baby news

Last month, the couple shared the happy news with HELLO! magazine.

Janette said: “I turn 40 later this year and the NHS offers really good services to women under 40. The doctor said that as soon as I got my period we would start injections, but my period never came.

“I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman’s body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing.”

