Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec make adorable confession about Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson after baby news

In latest Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec baby news, the Strictly couple have made an adorable confession about Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson.

Janette and Aljaz confirmed earlier today (Sunday February 19) they are expecting their first child together.

They told HELLO! magazine that Janette discovered she is pregnant in early December as they were about to start IVF treatment.

Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara are going to be parents! (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec baby news

It Takes Two host Janette revealed she and her husband of nearly six years “cried and hugged” as she showed Aljaz a positive pregnancy test.

And Strictly pro Aljaz has said he was ‘beside himself’ with joy as they shared such a special moment together.

But during their magazine chat in which they opened up about their happy news, Janette also mentioned another big life change they have planned.

And it could mean Strictly pals Gorka and Gemma are ever more present in Janette and Aljaz’s lives as their family grows.

Gemma and Gorka will live near to Janette and Aljaz (Credit: ITV)

Gorka and Gemma

As if preparing to become parents for the first time isn’t life-changing enough, Janette and Aljaz also intend to lay down roots outside of London.

The couple currently live in a flat in the capital. But they move out of their home this week and are reportedly relocating to Cheshire.

And it turns out they won’t be all that far away from Gemma and Gorka, who are expecting their second child.

Janette told HELLO!: “It will be so nice to have Uncle Gorka and Auntie Gemma nearby.

I can’t wait to tell her that we’ll be having a baby together too.

“Gemma and I share the same birthday so I can’t wait to tell her that we’ll be having a baby together too.”

Both Gemma – who partnered with Aljaz for Strictly in 2017 – and Gorka wished Aljaz a happy 33rd birthday today on Instagram Stories. But they are yet to make mention of their friends’ pregnancy reveal on social media.

Popular pros Janette and Aljaz shared the dance floor together for a special Strictly routine in 2021 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘I was overwhelmed with emotion’

Elsewhere in their magazine interview, Janette spoke about her 12-week scan.

She noted how the doctor compared the baby’s arm and feet movements to dancing.

A thrilled Janette reflected: “I was overwhelmed with emotion because it was real. There really was a little human being growing inside me. I didn’t realise how much they moved; the baby was literally flipping about.”

