Strictly star Aljaž Škorjanec announces he’s leaving show after nine years

Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaž Škorjanec has announced he’s leaving the show after nine years.

The dancer, 32, shared an emotional statement on Monday to confirm the news and fans are gutted.

Aljaž said he has “lots of exciting stuff planned” and admitted he “can’t wait to see what the future holds”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aljaž Škorjanec (@aljazskorjanec)

Aljaž Škorjanec leaving Strictly after nine years

He said on Instagram: “On a beautiful sunny day in May 2013 one phone call changed my life forever!

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Janette Manrara’s shocking reaction to other women ‘lusting’ after Aljaz

“It went like this… We would like to offer you a position on @bbcstrictly as a professional dancer.

“A dream became a reality and it was the biggest opportunity for a 23 year old boy from Slovenia.”

Aljaž is leaving Strictly after nine years (Credit: ITV)

Aljaž continued: “It didn’t matter how many beautiful ballrooms I performed in during my competitive career, stepping onto the sacred Strictly floor was the most nervous I had ever been.

“A little while ago I made the tough decision that Strictly 2021 would be my last.

“The show has given me an opportunity and freedom to create and express myself in front of millions of people every weekend for the last 9 years.

“The love and support I got from the team of producers was second to none.”

Aljaž pictured with his 2021 Strictly partner Sara Davies (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else did Aljaž say?

Aljaž concluded his emotional message thanking Strictly viewers.

He said: “And finally, thank YOU, the people that watch Strictly who have been so kind to me all these years.

“Every comment, vote, kind message never went unnoticed. You are the reason we all do it, thank you!

“I have lots of exciting stuff planned that I will fill you in on soon. I can’t wait to see what the future holds!

KEEEEEP DANCING!”

After nine fabulous years on the show we are so sad to see Aljaž Škorjanec leave #Strictly. Thank you partner for everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ouaWXiaak5 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) March 28, 2022

Fans are gutted over the news as one person said: “NOOOOOOO. You’ll be missed.”

Another commented: “Gutted! It won’t be the same!”

A third wrote: “Gutted!! He really is an amazing human being.”

What has Strictly said?

Strictly also issued a statement as they praised Aljaž for his passion for dance and “heart of gold”.

They said: “During his nine series he has provided us with some unforgettable moments on the show through his incredible choreography, passion for dance and heart of gold.

“He will be missed by his Strictly family, both on and off the dancefloor.

Read more: Aljaz Skorjanec celebrates his birthday with the cutest ever baby photo

“We wish him only the very best as he embarks on his next chapter.”

Will you miss Aljaž on Strictly? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.