Strictly star Janette Manrara has shared some photos from her ‘babymoon’ as she’s pregnant with her first child.

The It Takes Two presenter is expecting her first baby with her husband and Strictly Come Dancing co-star Aljaz Skorjanec. The couple shared their happy news in February.

Taking to Instagram on Monday (May 1), Janette shared pictures from the ‘babymoon’. She first shared a photo of herself cradling her growing bump as she looked out of a window.

Janette Manrara enjoys ‘babymoon’

Another image shows the beautiful place they stayed, which had a swimming pool. Janette also included a couple of videos of the stunning place.

She wrote: “Some very beautiful views and stays on our #babymoon. Tag the photos to see the name of the locations. Cannot wait to come back and see the family and these beautiful places as a family of 3.”

Fans gushed over the images. One person said: “What a perfect baby moon you have both had… looks incredible, beautiful memories before your little one arrives.”

Another commented: “Wow, those views are absolutely stunning.” Someone else wrote: “Absolutely beautiful, you’ve definitely visited some stunning places.”

Aljaz also shared pictures from their trip to Slovenia, where he was born. Pictures showed the happy couple with his family. Aljaz gushed: “For the first time I was able to mix family time with a bit of work. Our last getaway as a DUO too.. A trip I won’t forget!”

Strictly baby news

In February, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. Janette and Aljaz found out they were expecting in early December as they were about to start IVF treatment.

Some very beautiful views and stays on our babymoon.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, Janette said: “For the past couple of years we hadn’t been using protection but nothing was happening, so we thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do.”

Meanwhile, Aljaz admitted he was “beside himself” as he’s been “thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long”. They revealed their little one is due this summer.

Janette and Aljaz no longer dance on Strictly Come Dancing. However, Janette hosts its spin-off programme, It Takes Two.

