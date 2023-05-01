Strictly Come Dancing pro confides in co-star about becoming a first-time dad

Neil Jones has confided in his Strictly Come Dancing co-star ahead of him becoming a dad for the first time with his Love Island fiancée Chyna Mills.

The 40-year-old dancer confirmed he was expecting his first baby with reality star Chyna Mills in April. And it seems Neil has been calling none other than Gorka Marquez for a couple of parenting tips.

Neil and Chyna are expecting their first baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Neil Jones engaged and expecting baby with fiancée Chyna

Strictly professional Neil and Leeds lass Chyna first met at a party in July last year. Fast forward to April 2022, and the two revealed they were not only engaged, but also expecting their first baby. And with it being Neil’s first baby, it’s no wonder the dancer has been confiding in Gorka ahead of his bundle of joy arriving later this year.

Me and Gorka have been talking a lot and joking around about different things.

The Strictly dancers, including the likes of Neil Gorka and Dianne Buswell, are currently strutting their stuff on their jaw-dropping nationwide tour. And in between rehearsals, dad-of-one Gorka has been sharing parenting tips with Neil.

Gorka and Gemma are expecting their second baby this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Neil ‘sharing parenting tips’ with Strictly co-star

Gorka is a dad to three-year-old daughter Mia, with his soap star fiancée Gemma Atkinson. The couple, similar to Neil and Chyna, are also looking forward to the arrival of their second child this year. So it’s safe to say Gorka knows a thing or two about parenting. Speaking to Hello, Neil said: “Me and Gorka have been talking a lot and joking around about different things.”

“You know: ‘How did you cope with this?’ or: ‘What are you doing with this?’ But also [comparing] different things for Chyna with what Gemma’s been through, so that’s been brilliant. It was the hardest secret to keep,” he added.

Neil and Chyna on engagement and baby news

Revealing the exciting pregnancy news in April, Chyna, who was 13 weeks at the time, told Hello: “It still doesn’t feel real.” Neil said: “I’d already planned to ask Chyna to marry me before we knew she was pregnant. Then we found out and I was like: ‘‘Oh, this is brilliant, everything is coming together.'” The couple said they were both on “Cloud Nine.”

