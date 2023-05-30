Dr Ranj Singh breaks silence as ‘harmless’ photo of him and Phillip Schofield’s ‘ex-lover’ resurfaces

Dr. Ranj has broken his silence as a selfie of him and Phillip Schofield‘s alleged ex-lover has resurfaced recently.

The former This Morning star recently hit out at the show and its behind-the-scenes culture.

Dr Ranj hit out (Credit: ITV)

Dr. Ranj hits out at Phillip Schofield and This Morning

Over the weekend, former This Morning star Dr. Ranj Singh hit out at This Morning and the alleged culture behind the scenes.

He issued a lengthy statement on the topic. In it, he said: “I was on the show for 10 years and I genuinely loved and valued working there. However, over time, I grew increasingly worried about how things were behind-the-scenes and how people, including myself, were being treated.”

He then continued. “I didn’t know the truth about what was going on with Phillip, but I do know the issues with TM [This Morning] go far beyond him. It takes more than one person to create a culture.”

Dr. Ranj also said that he had raised concerns with ITV bosses. However, he then found himself reportedly being used “less and less” across the channel.

Dr Ranj has spoken out (Credit: ITV)

Picture of Dr. Ranj and alleged ex-lover of Phillip Schofield resurfaces

Since the news of Phillip’s affair came to a light, a selfie of Dr. Ranj and Phillip’s alleged ex-lover has apparently resurfaced.

Now, Dr. Ranj has issued a statement on the photograph, hitting back at some of the backlash he’s received.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “It’s sad that there are people out there trying to cause damage and insinuate things from a harmless picture.”

“So here are some facts: [Phil’s alleged lover] and I worked together at This Morning. He was 21 when we took this picture at the studio. And it was obviously taken as a joke,” he then said.

Eamonn hit out (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn Holmes hits out

Dr. Ranj isn’t the only one of Phillip’s former colleagues to speak out recently. Last night (Monday, May 29), Eamonn Holmes sat down with Dan Wootton on GB News to launch a scathing attack on his former co-star.

In the bombshell interview, Eamonn slammed Phillip’s claims that there was no “toxicity” on This Morning.

“This nonsense that he wrote today about toxicity, about how [This Morning] is a happy place or whatever, holy God, what planet does this man live on?” he fumed.

“He created an atmosphere where people hated him,” he then added.

Read more: Holly Willoughby’s friendship with Alison Hammond branded ‘nonsense’ by Eamonn Holmes

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.