News

Piers Morgan’s son Spencer reveals his dad instructs him to ‘stop tweeting’ about coronavirus

The father and son are often involved in Twitter spats

By Rebecca Calderwood

Piers Morgan’s son Spencer has revealed his famous dad often tells him to “stop tweeting” about the coronavirus pandemic.

The Good Morning Britain host, 55, and his eldest son are regularly caught in Twitter spats over their opposing views on COVID-19.

But despite being warned by the his dad, Spencer isn’t backing down.

piers morgan leaving ITV studios
Piers Morgan tells his son to stop sharing his views on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Piers Morgan’s son say?

Earlier today (November 11), Spencer shared a clip of Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott’s recent split on Made In Chelsea.

In the video, Zara is seen pleading with Sam after she was caught cheating.

Poking fun at the moment, Spencer added: “Me when @piersmorgan asks me to stop tweeting about the covid conspiracy.”

It comes after the 27-year-old clashed with Piers for the fourth time over the handling of the pandemic.

Read more: Piers Morgan lashes out at Extinction Rebellion for protesting at Cenotaph on Remembrance Day

Spencer initially retweeted Piers’ post, which read: “Imagine telling your grandkids in 40 years when they asked what you did in the War on Covid: ‘Well, I refused to wear a mask, refused to take a vaccine & ignored lockdown rules – putting many lives at risk!'”

He then commented on his dad’s tweet and said: “Imagine telling them the world collapsed because of a 99.5% survival rate virus.”

Piers replied: “The world’s fine. Only thing that’s collapsed is the bottle, resolve & resilience of many younger people who think this virus ‘isn’t our problem’.

“Grow a pair and do your bit.”

piers morgan son spencer
Spencer is told off by his dad for tweeting (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers and Spencer battle it out over lockdown

Last week, the father and son were involved in a heated debate over government restrictions.

It kicked off after Spencer declared no one wanted lockdown “apart from dad”.

The GMB host replied: “Nobody WANTS a lockdown. But most people, as this poll shows, believe one is now essential to control the virus & save lives.

“You shouldn’t judge the popularity of your own view on what Twitter says… it’s invariably wrong about absolutely everything.”

Piers Morgan with sons
Piers with sons Stanley and Spencer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: GMB: Piers Morgan clashes with Susanna Reid in heated debate over vegan burgers

Piers has made no secret over his views on the COVID-19 vaccine.

In fact, he thinks that anyone that refuses a vaccine should be banned from flying.

And also denied treatment from the NHS if they suffer from the deadly virus.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Phillip Schofield hosts this Morning with Holly Willoughby
This Morning: Phillip Schofield addresses Remembrance Day two-minute silence gaffe as viewers fume
Prince William and Prince Charles
The Diana Interview: Prince William should be king next instead of Charles, say viewers
Naked Attraction Shaida and green contestant
Naked Attraction: Contestant Shaida shocks viewers as she compares contestant to Dumbo
GMB Lorraine and This Morning to air on Christmas Day - ITV Christmas schedule
GMB, Lorraine and This Morning to air on Christmas Day as ITV releases festive schedule
Emmerdale: Fans predict Meena and Al will have an affair
Janet Street Porter shares thoughts on Princess Diana interview on Loose Women
Loose Women: Janet Street Porter says Princess Diana looked ‘on the brink’ during famous Panorama interview