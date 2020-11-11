Piers Morgan’s son Spencer reveals his dad instructs him to ‘stop tweeting’ about coronavirus

Piers Morgan’s son Spencer has revealed his famous dad often tells him to “stop tweeting” about the coronavirus pandemic.

The Good Morning Britain host, 55, and his eldest son are regularly caught in Twitter spats over their opposing views on COVID-19.

But despite being warned by the his dad, Spencer isn’t backing down.

What did Piers Morgan’s son say?

Earlier today (November 11), Spencer shared a clip of Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott’s recent split on Made In Chelsea.

In the video, Zara is seen pleading with Sam after she was caught cheating.

Poking fun at the moment, Spencer added: “Me when @piersmorgan asks me to stop tweeting about the covid conspiracy.”

It comes after the 27-year-old clashed with Piers for the fourth time over the handling of the pandemic.

Me when @piersmorgan asks me to stop tweeting about the covid conspiracy pic.twitter.com/HdPJ9RpmBE — Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) November 11, 2020

Spencer initially retweeted Piers’ post, which read: “Imagine telling your grandkids in 40 years when they asked what you did in the War on Covid: ‘Well, I refused to wear a mask, refused to take a vaccine & ignored lockdown rules – putting many lives at risk!'”

He then commented on his dad’s tweet and said: “Imagine telling them the world collapsed because of a 99.5% survival rate virus.”

Piers replied: “The world’s fine. Only thing that’s collapsed is the bottle, resolve & resilience of many younger people who think this virus ‘isn’t our problem’.

“Grow a pair and do your bit.”

Piers and Spencer battle it out over lockdown

Last week, the father and son were involved in a heated debate over government restrictions.

It kicked off after Spencer declared no one wanted lockdown “apart from dad”.

The GMB host replied: “Nobody WANTS a lockdown. But most people, as this poll shows, believe one is now essential to control the virus & save lives.

“You shouldn’t judge the popularity of your own view on what Twitter says… it’s invariably wrong about absolutely everything.”

Piers has made no secret over his views on the COVID-19 vaccine.

In fact, he thinks that anyone that refuses a vaccine should be banned from flying.

And also denied treatment from the NHS if they suffer from the deadly virus.

