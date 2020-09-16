Spencer Morgan hit back at his dad Piers after the Good Morning Britain host publicly criticised a comment his son made about the coronavirus pandemic.

The daytime TV favourite is known for clashing with social media users in fiery debates if he disagrees with him, and he makes no exception for his eldest son.

What did Piers Morgan and his son Spencer disagree about?

On Twitter, the 27-year-old was pulled up by his dad after he tweeted to claim that the average age of a coronavirus victim is higher than the average age of death.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the UK life expectancy for a man is 79.2, while for a woman it is 82.9.

Spencer tweeted: “The average age of a Covid death in the UK remains higher than the average age of death. Let that sink in for a moment.”

The average age of a Covid death in the UK remains higher than the average age of death. Let that sink in for a moment — Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) September 16, 2020

Piers clapped back, in view of his 7.6million followers: “So what? Are older people’s lives not as important as yours?”

Spencer didn’t let it rest there, however. Poking fun at his dad, he shared a GIF that suggested his dad had completely missed the point.

What did the Good Morning Britain presenter’s followers say?

The tweets sparked a debate among the GMB host’s followers, who all had different views on the matter.

So what? Are older people’s lives not as important as yours?

One said: “Technically speaking, yes. Younger lives are worth more than older due to pure potential. Morally no. But practically, yes. At 31 I admit my life is worth less than a 15 year old who is half my age and so much more to live.”

Piers and Spencer have disagreed on social media before (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“You can always judge a society by the way it treats the most vulnerable and elderly people,” a second user wrote, adding: “We fall way short.”

Someone else said: “Truth hurts, Piers. A decision must be made for the greater good, as much as some will disagree.”

Technically speaking, yes. Younger lives are worth more than older due to pure potential. Morally no. But practically, yes. At 31 I admit my life is worth less than a 15 year old who is half my age and so much more to live. — GFlo (@FlorentGarrett) September 16, 2020

You can always judge a society by the way it treats the most vulnerable and elderly people. We fall way short. — Scott Dixon (@grumpy_g1t) September 16, 2020

Truth hurts Piers. A decision must be made for the greater good, as much as some will disagree — Chris 🦅🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇪 (@cjbearcpfc) September 16, 2020

It’s not the first time the pair have made it apparent they have very different viewers on the pandemic – and the government’s response to it.

Last month, Piers had a go at his son after he said coronavirus poses “absolutely no threat” to the football clubs whose players had not long returned to training.

