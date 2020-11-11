Piers Morgan has lashed out at controversial activist group Extinction Rebellion.

The GMB host, 55, tweeted angrily after the group protested at The Cenotaph on Armistice Day today (Wednesday November 11).

Extinction Rebellion protested at The Cenotaph on Armistice Day (Credit: Guy Bell/Shutterstock)

What did Extinction Rebellion do?

The group, known for its disruptive and headline-grabbing stunts, protested at the sacred monument this morning.

Standing in front of The Cenotaph, two members of the group held a banner.

It said: “Honour Their Sacrifice. Climate change means war.”

This led to a furious response from Piers, whose brother serves in the army.

Piers was outraged by the protest (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers Morgan say about Extinction Rebellion?

Piers took to his favourite medium, Twitter, to lash out at the group.

He wrote: “Disgustingly disrespectful.

“How were these morons allowed to do this??”

The Cenotaph was used by Extinction Rebellion to protest climate change (Credit: Google Maps)

How did his followers react?

It wasn’t long before many of his followers agree with him.

“Sabotaging #ArmisticeDay will do them no favours,” one said. “There is a time and a place, and this is not it. Utterly disrespectful.”

Another wrote: “They don’t help their cause doing this sort of thing.

“They do considerable damage to it if anything. These people have started to become really irritating, not just disrespectful.”

Finally, a third commented: “There is a time and place to do this. This wasn’t the time nor the place.”

Not everyone agreed with Piers

However, many followers disagreed with Piers.

“Genuinely confused by the outrage to be honest… They look pretty respectful to me,” one wrote.

Another said: “‘Allowed’? It’s called free speech.

“You can’t pick and choose based on what offends you.”

“I thought you were in favour of freedom of speech?” a third asked.

