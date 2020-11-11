GMB host Piers Morgan has clashed with Susanna Reid as they discussed vegan food.

The Good Morning Britain host, 55, wasn’t happy as he and co-host Susanna didn’t see eye-to-eye on today’s episode (Wednesday November 11).

It seems Piers can’t abide by vegans using the word ‘burger’.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid rowed over vegan burgers on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers Morgan say on GMB about vegan burgers?

Piers argued that vegan ‘burgers’ should be called something else because they don’t contain meat

He flipped when Susanna said “a veggie burger is a burger” during a discussion about McDonald’s launching a plant-based range next year.

This was clearly red-rag-to-a-bull territory to Piers.

“Look it up in the dictionary, a burger is a meat product, so is a sausage. Why do vegans want to use our language?” he blustered.

McDonald’s will launch a plant-based range next year (Credit: McDonald’s/YouTube)

What did Susanna say in response?

Susanna hit back and said: “What do you mean, ‘our language’? Are we allowed to use the word food or is that your language?

“Burger is not a description of meat,” to which Piers said: “It is!”

Continuing his rant, Piers said: “You hate meat so much you want to call your products after meat products. Why? Why?”

Susanna cut in: “Hang on a moment, it’s not a meat burger. It’s just a burger.”

Piers and Susanna didn’t agree in the discussion (Credit: ITV)

She even pulled out the official definition of a burger from the dictionary to bolster her argument.

She said: “It’s made of meat or other food made into a round, fairly flat shape. I think you’ve just been comprehensively dismissed.”

Piers hit back: “No! A Burger and a sausage are meat products. Make your own language! Call them Planties and see how you get on with those.

“But no they know they won’t sell Planties.”

Susanna added: “They’re not called meat burgers, they’re called no-meat burgers or veggie burgers.”

Piers concluded: “It’s a total con,” to which Susanna said: “Honestly, some of your fights are not worth it.”

Sausage roll-gate

Piers is no stranger when it comes to having a pop at vegan food.

In early 2019, he savaged high-street bakery chain Gregg’s after they launched a vegan sausage roll.

He called them “PC-ravaged clowns”.

A week later he tried one live on air, and dramatically spat it out into a bucket.

“I mean they just stink, for one…” he grimaced.

