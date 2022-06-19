Helen Skelton admits ‘no one knows what happens behind closed doors’ after marriage split

Helen Skelton warned “no one knows what happens behind closed doors” in the wake of her marriage split.

The TV presenter, 38, shocked fans in April after confirming she and rugby player husband Richie Myler had broken up.

Helen and her husband Richie split up two months ago (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Helen and Richie had been married for nine years and have three children together, with the youngest only being born in December.

It has since been reported that Richie is now dating the daughter of the multi-millionaire owner of his rugby club.

In a new interview, Helen has spoken about balancing work and her personal life.

Helen tellingly said to Go Outdoors: “Don’t compare yourself to anyone else, no one knows what happens behind closed doors.

“Lists and diaries are good too. If I write down things I need to do I feel like they are a weight off my brain.”

Helen is said to be heartbroken by the breakdown of her marriage (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How did Helen Skelton tell fans about her marriage breakdown?

Fans were left stunned when Helen and Leeds Rhinos player Richie confirmed their breakup in April.

The couple had only welcomed their youngest child, Elsie Kate, four months earlier.

They are also parents to Ernie, six, and Louis, five.

In an emotional social media post, Helen confirmed: “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home.”

She added:”We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”

Sharing her devastation, the Countryfile presenter added two broken heart emojis.

Richie has not commented publicly on the split.

Helen has since put on a brave face and has been all smiles on both social media and at work.

She is also tipped to star in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing when it kicks off in September

Helen has presented on Countryfile since 2008 (Credit: YouTube/ BBC)

‘His loss, big time’

Earlier this week, Helen – who currently hosts C4’s Inside The Superbrands – enjoyed a glamorous day out at Ascot with her girl friends.

She looked radiant in a bright prink jumpsuit and stunning wide-brimmed hat as she sipped champagne in the grounds of the Berkshire race course.

Helen posted a picture on herself at the event on Instagram and her followers went wild.

Helen showed Rich what he’s missing while at Ascot (Credit: Instagram/ @helenskelton)

TV and radio star Zoe Ball told her: “Looking super hot gorgeous one.”

Former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley gushed: “Babe, you look so beautiful.”

And one fan even mused: “Looking amazing…his loss, big time.”

