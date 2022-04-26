Helen Skelton announces marriage split four months after third child born

Countryfile star Helen Skelton has split from the father of her three children, Richie Myler, after eight years of marriage.

The former Blue Peter presenter, 38, announced the news on Instagram in a heartbreaking post.

Helen Skelton and Richie Myler have split (Credit: ITV)

Helen Skelton split

Posting on a black background with two broken heart emojis, Helen wrote: “Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home.

“We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children.”

Helen shares three children with Richie; Ernie, six, Louis, five, and baby Elsie Kate, who is just four months old.

The presenter’s post comes after she uploaded a cryptic message about the struggles of motherhood.

Helen announced the heartbreaking news on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Stories)

The quote read: “A mama is always full of emotions, full of love, full of anxiety. Full of mum guilt and doubt, full of pride in her kids.

“And yet she gets up and does it all over again.”

Helen Skelton husband

The last selfie Helen posted of the couple was on Valentine’s Day.

The proud parents smile adorably for the camera and Helen jokingly captioned the pic: “That time I bumped into you in the kitchen for five minutes #familyoffive #thejuggleisreal #grateful #valentines #mylove.”

Leeds Rhinos rugby player Riche and Helen married in 2013.

The pair met in 2011 when the sportsman was just 21.

They went on to welcome three children and shared a home together in Leeds.

Helen regularly posts pics of her brood on Instagram in which she and Richie look every inch the proud parents.

Last week she commented on her husband’s pic of their sons with a string of heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)

After giving birth to her daughter in December, Helen posted a sweet tribute to Richie.

Sharing a snap of Richie carrying little Elsie in a car seat leaving the hospital she wrote: “Can always count on Dickie… of all the things he’s said (there’s been a lot) ‘don’t worry I will be your lido…’ while on route to hospital might be my fave.

“The man meant Doula. From the mouths of men.”

The proud mum welcomed her third baby over the Christmas holiday, sharing the news on social media on New Year’s Eve.

Fan were delighted for the much-loved presenter and sent their well wishes to her and Richie.

Richie is yet to comment on the couple’s status, but we wish the family best.

