Stranger Things season 4: Who is Will Byers’ secret love interest? Fans are going wild!

Stranger Things season 4 has finally dropped and fans are thrilled the iconic, crime-busting gang have returned to Hawkins.

In episode one, Hawkins still appears to be recovering from the explosive battle between the gang, Russian agents and the ‘Mind Flayer’ in season 3.

But while some still seem to be holding onto their tragic past, Stranger Things‘ Will Byers looks to have moved on in a brand new home away from Hawkins.

And he’s even got himself a secret crush!

Eleven reveals that Will Byers has a crush on someone in Stranger Things season 4 (Credit: Netflix)

Will Byers has a crush in Stranger Things season 4

In season four of Stranger Things, Will has started a new life in California with his mother Joyce, his brother Jonathan and El.

However their fresh start in California isn’t all that’s cracked up to be, as El struggles to fit in and Will has been acting more secretive than normal.

So what is he hiding?

In Eleven’s letter to Mike Wheeler, El reveals that Will Byers actually has a secret crush.

She said: “Will is painting a lot, but he won’t show me what he’s working on. Maybe it’s for a girl?

“I think there is someone he likes, because he has been acting… weird.”

Stranger Things fans are convinced that Will Byers might be gay (Credit: Netflix)

Fans predict that Will Byers might be gay

Speculation on Will Byers’ sexuality has been the topic of conversation amongst many Stranger Things fans for a while now.

But while the hit Netflix show is yet to explicitly address Will’s feelings, fans are convinced that season 4 is Will Byers’ time to finally come out.

This came after Mike confessed that Will Byers didn’t like girls in season 3.

In an argument that the pair had over D&D, Mike told Will: “It’s not my fault you don’t like girls.”

This gave many fans on Twitter hope that another LGBTQ+ character will be portrayed in Stranger Things.

One viewer tweeted: “If Will Byers doesn’t come out as gay this season, I will write a strongly worded email to a lot of people.”

Another said: “WILL BYERS IS GAY. EVERYBODY KNOWS IT.”

However, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, actor Noah Schnapp who plays Will Byers addressed the rumours.

He said: “Some people perceive it as Will could be gay, asexual, or whatever. Or, I like how I see it, he was stuck in the Upside Down, and he was away for so long that all of his friends started growing up while he was in this other world.

“When he came back, everyone was all grown up, and he was still a little kid who still wanted to do little kid things like play D&D. He wasn’t ready to face his maturity and get into relationships.

“So, I think that’s what Will is going through right now.”

Does Will Byers have a crush on Mike?

Some fans also believe that Will Byers might have a crush on his friend Mike Wheeler.

One fan tweeted: “Will Byers is gay right? And he has a massive crush on Mike right?”

Someone else wrote: “Will Byers absolutely has a crush on Mike I swear to god the vibes are so there.”

A third added: “I just know Will Byers is in love with Mike Wheeler.”

The cast of Stranger Things have also hinted that Will likes someone from his iconic friendship group.

In a new video from Netflix Latinoamérica, David Harbour revealed: “Will isn’t interested in El, he’s interested in someone else in the group.”

Finn Wolfhard adds: “Yeah, you’ll see soon… who he’s interested in” before David confirms, “he’s very interested”.

So there’s still hope for all the Mike and Will shippers yet!

What do you think of Stranger Things season 4 and Will? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!