Helen Skelton showed her estranged husband what he’s missing as she went bra-less at Royal Ascot yesterday (June 15).

The Countryfile presenter announced her split from Richie Myler earlier this year.

It came just months after Helen had welcomed the couple’s third child.

However, putting the split behind her, Helen got her glad rags on yesterday and spent the day at the races with pals including This Morning’s Dr Zoe Williams.

Helen Skelton and her husband Richie split earlier this year (Credit: Splash News)

Helen Skelton shows husband what he’s missing

Fans of the TV presenter said she looked nothing short of stunning as she arrived at the racecourse in Windsor.

Proving she was the queen of the style stakes, Helen opted for a bright pink Me + Em jumpsuit costing £295.

It had an open back, a daring cutout which showed off her toned midriff and halterneck straps.

Helen wore a huge white hat with bright pink and black flowers and carried a black clutch bag.

‘He wants his head testing’

Fans of the presenter were quick to comment on the pictures Helen uploaded.

One said: “Helen you are absolutely to die for mate.”

Another commented: “You look absolutely stunning.”

A third said: “For a single woman now you’re looking hot in pink Skelton. He wants his head testing.”

“Looking amazing…his loss, big time,” another agreed.

“Pretty in pink!” declared another.

Helen looked pretty in pink at Royal Ascot yesterday (Credit: Instagram)

Richie moves on with new girlfriend

After his split from Helen, it was revealed that Richie was dating again.

He is dating 32-year-old Stephanie Thirkill – the daughter of his multi-millionaire boss at Leeds Rhinos.

“Helen is absolutely devastated. Now she is contemplating life without him while he has moved on with his new partner,” a source told MailOnline.

In the wake of the split, Richie’s family also broke their silence.

His sister wished her brother a happy birthday and told of her “pride” for the rugby star.

