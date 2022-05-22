Helen Skelton and husband Richie Myler announced their split on social media last month.

The rugby player left the family home that he shared with Helen and their three kids – the youngest of whom was just four months old.

Now Helen has shared a new picture of adorable little Elsie – just hours after her ex’s family broke their silence to speak of their “pride” for Richie.

Helen Skelton announced her split from husband Richie last month (Credit: Splash News)

Helen Skelton shares new baby picture

The Countryfile favourite gave birth to Elsie at the end of last year.

Just four months later, Helen was announcing her split from Richie.

However, she appeared to put her split aside as she enjoyed spending time with her baby girl today (May 22).

The mother and daughter appeared to be enjoying the warmer weather as they headed out for what looked like a spot of alfresco lunch.

Little Elsie, dressed in pink, was seen giggling in her pram as her doting mum leant in for a “snog”.

Helen captioned the post: “All the snogs for your baby girl.”

She turned off comments on her post.

Richie’s family ‘proud’ of ‘who he is’

Meanwhile, ex Richie was busy celebrating his birthday.

Last night, his sister sent her best wishes, revealing how “proud” she was of her brother.

Rachel posted a selfie of the pair to her Instagram Stories.

She said: “Happy birthday to the best big brother a sister could ask for.”

Rachel continued: “I love you so much and I am so proud of who you are.”

Richie’s sister shared her ‘pride’ for her ‘big brother’ (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Helen Skelton’s husband dating now?

Following his departure from the family home, Richie is now dating 32-year-old Stephanie Thirkill.

Stephanie is the daughter of Richie’s Leeds Rhinos boss Andrew, who is reportedly worth £175m.

A source close to Helen claimed the star felt “let down” when news of her husband’s new romance emerged.

They said at the time: “Richie is insisting there was no crossover, that he began the romance with Stephanie after their marriage collapsed, but Helen feels let down.

“They are still married, and their baby is literally four months old.”

