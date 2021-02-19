Gemma Collins has sent pulses racing on Instagram as she posed in a skimpy pink nightie.

The 40-year-old reality star looked stunning as she promoted her own clothing line – the Gemma Collins Collection.

Meanwhile, the sexy post comes almost one week after Gemma tearfully opened up on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

Gemma Collins posed in a skimpy pink nightie on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Story/gemmacollins)

What did Gemma Collins share on Instagram?

Gemma shared the shot on her Instagram Story earlier this week.

The baby doll nightie, which retails at £16, also comes in pastel blue.

Showing off the nightwear design on social media, Gemma placed a hand on her hip as she modelled the number.

She completed the look with pink lipstick and a high ponytail.

The reality star promoted her clothing collection (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma breaks down on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories

Meanwhile, just last week, Gemma got emotional as she opened up to Piers Morgan on Life Stories.

During the chat, the TOWIE star discussed her relationship with James ‘Arg’ Argent, as well as dealing with fat-shaming trolls.

Speaking about Arg, she said: “I fought everyday for three years to get him well.

“I’ve felt suicidal when my relationship broke down with Arg. I just thought I don’t want to be here anymore.

Gemma recently broke down on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories (Credit: ITV)

“I had this insatiable love for him, but the relationship turned very sour because of the drugs.”

In addition, the reality star went into detail on her saucy sex tape – which she claimed is saved on her mobile phone.

When asked whether she’d ever sell the tape, Gemma told Piers: “I might go skint one day, and I’ve gotta do a Kim K[ardashian].

“I’d try and graft my money back a better way than that. Do you know what? Sex sells.”

However, the GC has since admitted the sex tape was actually a “god-awful lie”.

Appearing on Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable, Gemma confessed: “I’m never going to live it down, but there is no sex tape. It’s just one big, god-awful lie.”

Gemma also joked the only person she would make a sex tape with was Nick Knowles, who she “fancied”.

