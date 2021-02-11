Life Stories host Piers Morgan has been praised by Gemma Collins for publicly defending her over vile death threats.

The reality star, 40, thanked the Good Morning Britain host, 55, following his passionate speech during Monday’s show (February 8).

In addition, she urged social media platforms to make a stand against trolling.

Piers Morgan Life Stories: What did Gemma Collins say?

On Instagram, Gemma shared a clip from Piers’ speech on Monday.

Furthermore, she wrote: “Time for the social media companies to ACT NOW. TONIGHT 9pm @itv LIFE STORIES.

Thank you always to Piers Morgan for being so supportive of me

“Thank you always to @piersmorgan for being so supportive of me. Why aren’t the social media platforms banning people for misuse hate and negativity?”

In addition, she said: “Should they be doing a lot more!!! HELL YES. Why do the platforms allow it??”

Gemma’s post comes days after the GMB star addressed the vile comments.

The reality star’s upcoming appearance on Life Stories angered some fans, with some even sending Gemma death threats.

What did Piers Morgan say on GMB?

Hitting back at the criticism, Piers said: “No one should have to put up with people on Twitter spewing the kind of vile abuse and death threats that they have been spewing at Gemma Collins.

“The moment I announced I’m doing it, out it poured.

“People on Twitter saying, ‘I hope you die.’ This is a malevolent thing in our culture and society now.”

In addition, he shared: “There’s no regulation. If a newspaper did that or if we did that today and spent the next five minutes wishing people dead, we’d be taken off air.”

When can I watch Piers Morgan’s Life Stories?

Gemma’s Life Stories airs on ITV tonight at 9pm.

The host previously promised the programme will show “tears, laughs and sex tapes”.

Meanwhile, Piers released a clip from tonight’s episode to Twitter.

In it, Gemma breaks down in tears as she discusses the negatives to being in the spotlight.

Want to be a reality TV star? Maybe watch tonight’s Life Stories with Gemma Collins & then decide if it’s a life you still want to lead… ITV, 9pm

After seeing a clip of the abuse she’s received, Gemma says: “That’s the downside of fame.

“I’m a lot more comfortable now in my own skin.”

