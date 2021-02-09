Gemma Collins has opened up on her huge plans for the year ahead, revealing she wants to get engaged AND have a baby.

The reality star admitted she’s wasting no time this year after recently turning 40.

Meanwhile, her dad Alan’s battle with coronavirus has helped put life into “perceptive”.

Gemma Collins has shared her plans for the year ahead (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Gemma Collins say?

Speaking to The Sun, Gemma revealed she is feeling positive after recently buying a new house.

She said: “I just feel I’m ready for a baby. I’ve had an amazing career the last 10 years. I’ve now got my house. I’m settled, so I’m ready for action!”

Furthermore, the TOWIE star has received tarot card readings from a woman named Emma, who predicted exciting things ahead.

I just feel I’m ready for a baby.

Gemma continued: “She says I’m definitely going to have a baby this year and I’ll definitely get a ring on my finger.”

The GC added: “It had better be a big one. I want a yellow diamond. A huge one. A gigantic one!”

The reality star wants a ‘yellow diamond’ engagement ring (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dad Alan’s on the mend

Thankfully, Gemma also revealed her dad is making “slow and steady progress”.

Alan was first admitted into hospital in December after testing positive for coronavirus.

However, after weeks of not knowing whether her dad would make it, he was finally allowed home from hospital.

Gemma wants a baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When is Gemma on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories?

Meanwhile, Gemma is set to appear on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories on Thursday (February 11).

Sharing the news to Twitter, the GMB host promised the programme will show “tears, laughs and sex tapes”.

In addition, he said: “Love her or hate her, you’ll see a whole new side to Britain’s most-talked-about reality TV star.”

However, fans were left divided over the upcoming show.

Gemma will appear on Life Stories this week (Credit: ITV)

Piers made a point of addressing the criticism on GMB yesterday (February 8), as he revealed the horrific trolling Gemma has received.

Defending the star, the 55-year-old presenter said: “No one should have to put up with people on Twitter spewing the kind of vile abuse and death threats that they have been spewing at Gemma Collins.

“The moment I announced I’m doing it, out it poured. People on Twitter saying: ‘I hope you die.’ This is a malevolent thing in our culture and society now.”

Meanwhile, Gemma told fans to expect “the highs and lows of the GC rollercoaster”.

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories with Gemma Collins airs on ITV, Thursday February 11, at 9pm.

