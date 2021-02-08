Piers Morgan has slammed trolls who sent Gemma Collins death threats over her appearance on his show, Life Stories.

The presenter addressed the vile comments on Monday’s Good Morning Britain after announcing Gemma’s episode will air this week.

Piers, 55, said “no one should have to put up” with the “vile” abuse Gemma has received.

Piers slammed people sending Gemma death threats (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers Morgan say?

Piers said on GMB: “No one should have to put up with people on Twitter spewing the kind of vile abuse and death threats that they have been spewing at Gemma Collins.

“The moment I announced I’m doing it, out it poured.

“People on Twitter saying, ‘I hope you die.’ This is a malevolent thing in our culture and society now.”

Gemma will appear on Life Stories this week (Credit: ITV)

He continued: “There’s no regulation. If a newspaper did that or if we did that today and spent the next five minutes wishing people dead, we’d be taken off air.

“But nothing happens on Twitter to these morons who abuse footballers or Captain Tom as we saw.

“Even Captain Tom got it. And then Gemma Collins. Alright a more divisive figure but she shouldn’t have to have people wishing her dead.

“What do we do about these people, who are normally anonymous and little egg heads. Who’s organising this?”

Piers said the abuse Gemma received after the Life Stories announcement was “vile” (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers say about Gemma Collins on Life Stories?

It comes hours after Piers announced his Life Stories episode with reality TV and former Dancing On Ice star Gemma.

He tweeted on Sunday: “*THURSDAY, ITV, 9pm* My new series of Life Stories starts in very entertaining fashion with irrepressible force-of-nature @missgemcollins.

“Tears, laughs, tap-dancing & sex tapes…

“Love her or hate her, you’ll see a whole new side to Britain’s most talked about reality TV star.”

‘She shouldn’t have to have people wishing her dead with no repercussions.’ We are focusing on online trolling this morning. @Piersmorgan reveals the obscene abuse @missgemcollins received the moment he said she would be featuring on the new series of Life Stories. pic.twitter.com/h44Kebzect — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 8, 2021

Despite the backlash, many viewers expressed their excitement about seeing Gemma on the show.

One said: “Gemma or GC personna are both FABULOUS.”

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories with Gemma Collins airs on ITV, Thursday February 11, at 9pm.

