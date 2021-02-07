Best TV shows and films next week – from Piers Morgan’s Life Stories to Netflix’s To All The Boys

What are the best TV shows and films to watch next week?

New series are coming to ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 and it’s a good line-up for viewers interested in true crime and travel.

Channel 4’s Undercover Police will show how covert cops catch child sex offenders (Credit: Channel 4)

Best TV shows on next week

Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles – Monday, February 8th at 9pm on Channel 4

This hard-hitting series will reveal how cops catch paedophiles on the web by going undercover, following an explosion in online child sexual abuse during lockdown.

The teams featured led the way in developing the undercover tactic, which has seen hundreds of sex offenders identified and arrested.

Former GBBO favourite Sandi Toksvig has a new travel show (Credit: Channel 4)

Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig – Wednesday, February 10 at 9pm on Channel 4

Ex GBBO star Sandi Toksvig is embarking on incredible stay-cations for this series alongside celeb pals such as fellow foodie Prue Leith and actress Alison Steadman.

They will explore some of the UK’s most unusual but beautifully designed holiday spots, from treehouses and quirky windmills to seaside sanctuaries.

Karen Matthews devised her daughter’s hoax kidnapping (Credit: Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo / Channel 5)

The Disappearance of Shannon Matthews – Wednesday, February 10 and 11 at 9pm on Channel 5

Across two parts, this documentary will explore how the disappearance of nine-year-old Shannon Matthews turned out to be a hoax her mum Karen devised.

I am a bit nervous for people to see it because obviously, I did spill the beans on a lot of things.

The programme will feature interviews with Shannon’s best friend and the cops who eventually found her in the base of a divan bed.

Piers Morgan will be having an in-depth chat with Gemma Collins (Credit: ITV)

New Life Stories and Gregg Wallace series

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories: Gemma Collins – Thursday, February 11 at 9pm on ITV

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories is back on screens and this time, the Good Morning Britain host’s sitting down with TV diva Gemma Collins.

The former TOWIE star teased on GMB that she “really did spill the beans” during their convo – and is nervous for people to watch!

She said: “I am a bit nervous for people to see it. I did spill the beans on a lot of things with you that people haven’t heard before.”

Gregg Wallace is in Barcelona for the first episode of Big Weekends (Credit: Rumpus Media / Channel 5)

Big Weekends with Gregg Wallace – Friday, February 12 at 9pm on Channel 5

TV’s Gregg Wallace is fronting this new light-hearted travel show. And for the first episode, he’s in Barcelona.

During the visit, Gregg learns more about the Spanish city’s unfinished Sagrada Familia basilica. He also witnesses breath-taking ‘human towers’ at a street festival and gets to experience the best of Catalan cuisine.

The third To All The Boys film is coming (Credit: Netflix / YouTube)

To All The Boys: Always And Forever – Friday, February 12th on Netflix

The third instalment in Netflix’s hit teen romcom series is landing on the streaming platform next week.

As teenager Lara Jean prepares for the end of high school, two life-changing trips have her reimagining what her life will look like after graduation.

