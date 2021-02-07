Piers Morgan has announced Gemma Collins is the latest celebrity he’s interviewing for his Life Stories series.

The Good Morning Britain host revealed Gemma’s episode will air on Thursday next week (February 11).

Sharing the news to Twitter, Piers promised the programme will show “tears, laughs and sex tapes” as he said the nation will see a “whole new side” to the GC.

*THURSDAY, ITV, 9pm*

My new series of Life Stories starts in very entertaining fashion with irrepressible force-of-nature @missgemcollins.

Tears, laughs, tap-dancing & sex tapes…love her or hate her, you’ll see a whole new side to Britain’s most talked about reality TV star. pic.twitter.com/u7xaoAIabc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 7, 2021

What did Piers Morgan say about Life Stories with Gemma Collins?

Gemma will open up about her life with Piers (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

What did fans say?

However, fans were divided over the upcoming show, with one saying it was “scraping the barrel”.

They wrote: “Hell that’s scraping the barrel. It’s a no from me.”

In addition, another said: “This is how low it’s gone? Interviewing Z-list celebs.”

After that, a third tweeted: “Does it include her battle against salad?”

No, but it does include some very emotional exchanges about her battle with her weight & nasty trolls who taunt her about it. https://t.co/FRXuFqKtmv — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 7, 2021

But, Piers replied: “No, but it does include some very emotional exchanges about her battle with her weight & nasty trolls who taunt her about it.”

However, others were excited about the episode and couldn’t wait to see Gemma.

Gemma on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories (Credit: ITV)

Others excited about the episode

One added: “Tuning in! The GC.”

In addition, another wrote: “Gemma or GC personna are both FABULOUS.”

After that, one said: “Aww this will be good.”

Meanwhile, last year, reports claimed Gemma would be appearing on Life Stories to discuss her life.

Gemma, 40, apparently revealed new details about her on-off with James ‘Arg’ Argent as part of her tell-all interview with Piers.

Piers has interviewed a string of celebrities on his show (Credit: ITV)

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “It was an emotional rollercoaster and Gemma opened up to him about deeply personal subjects, including how toxic her relationship with Arg had become and some exes who were abusive to her.

“It was a cathartic experience, though, and she’s proud of how far she’s come.”

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories with Gemma Collins airs on ITV, Thursday February 11, at 9pm.

