Gemma Collins appeared on Life Stories with Piers Morgan last night and vowed to get rid of her sex tape.

The reality TV star, 40, opened up about her life on Thursday’s episode and it was full of laughs and tears.

But one point in the programme, Gemma joked she’d sell her sex tape if she ever became skint and Piers didn’t seem approving.

Gemma Collins opened up to Piers Morgan on Life Stories (Credit: ITV)

What did Gemma Collins say on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories?

When asked whether she’d ever sell the tape, Gemma told host Piers: “I might go skint one day, and I’ve gotta do a Kim K[ardashian].

“I’d try and graft my money back a better way than that. Do you know what? Sex sells.”

Piers asked: “How long is this tape?” to which Gemma exclaimed: “Piers Morgan! You dirty man.”

Piers warned Gemma about releasing a sex tape (Credit: ITV)

She continued: “Probably about 20 minutes, but we’ve all done it with our partners, you know. I’m normal.”

Piers then asked how her parents would feel if she released the tape and Gemma admitted she’d have to “wait until they were dead”.

Piers asked: “What do you think it could command on the market?”

Gemma said: “A million quid if not more.

“I’d like to set up a pay-to-view line where they ring in, I take £1.50 on the phone call and then £3 or a fiver to watch the thing.

Gemma vowed to delete her sex tape from her phone (Credit: ITV)

Piers issues warning

“So I’d be cashing in myself but I don’t know if that’s possible.”

Piers said: “I like you but what you just said is awful. That basically means everything in your life is up for sell.”

I’m gonna go home and delete it after you’ve given me the riot act about it.

The host then pointed out that all of Gemma’s privacy would be gone if she were to sell the tape.

He also asked whether she’d like her future children to grow up and see the tape.

Gemma replied: “Now that you put it that way, I wouldn’t no.”

She added: “I’d rather go and work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year before I’d have to resort to that.

“I’m gonna go home and delete it after you’ve given me the riot act about it.”

