Gemma Collins gave an emotional Life Stories interview with host Piers Morgan and on-off boyfriend James ‘Arg’ Argent chipped in with his own support.

The GC, 40, appeared on Piers Morgan’s interview show last night (Thursday February 11) and bared her soul.

Her honest answers and emotional revelations won widespread and universal praise from fans on social media, and Arg was one of them.

James said he was ‘proud’ of Gemma (Credit: Jeff Moore / SplashNews.com)

What happened on Life Stories with Gemma Collins?

During her interview with Piers, Gemma called Arg the “love of her life” but also documented the heartache she felt during his battle against addictions and his eating disorder.

She also described the impact of his cocaine addiction had on their relationship.

Read more: Piers Morgan’s Life Stories: Gemma Collins changes opinion after ‘heartbreaking’ chat

Gemma recounted how she saved his life three times during Christmas 2019.

Despite her brutally honest appraisal of the latter part of their relationship, Arg paid tribute to his on-off love.

James took to Instagram to post support (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What did James say on Instagram?

The reality star took to Instagram to praise her.

He captioned an image of Gemma with the words, “so proud of her” along with a star emoji.

James is currently considering having gastric surgery after his weight ballooned to 26 stone.

I don’t want to die – an op is the only way I can lose weight.

He revealed that his doctor told him “lose weight or die”.

He told The Sun: “I don’t want to die – an op is the only way I can lose weight.”

Gemma opened up on Life Stories (Credit: ITV)

What else did Gemma say?

During the show, Gemma opened up about her troubled relationship with James.

“I was really happy with James,” she tearfully told Piers. “We did get on, but the drugs changed him as a person. I fought every day for three years to get him well.”

When Piers asked her what her lowest point was, she admitted: “I have felt suicidal.

Read more: Gemma Collins on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories: Star vows to delete sex tape after warning from host

“I think when my relationship broke down with Arg, that affected me [and I] just thought, I don’t wanna be here anymore. I can’t take it.

“Christmas was an all-time low. I saved his life three times, I had this insatiable love for him – I never wanted to give up on him.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.