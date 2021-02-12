Piers Morgan’s Life Stories viewers claim to have seen a different side to Gemma Collins during her emotional appearance last night (February 11).

The TOWIE star, 40, broke down in tears as she opened up on her relationship with James ‘Arg’ Argent, as well as dealing with fat-shaming trolls.

Meanwhile, she also admitted to feeling suicidal following their public split.

Gemma Collins broke down in tears on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories: What did Gemma Collins say?

Gemma was joined by her close family as she spoke to Piers on the show.

Discussing her relationship with Arg, the reality star couldn’t hide her emotions.

I’ve felt suicidal when my relationship broke down with Arg

She said: “I fought everyday for three years to get him well.

“I’ve felt suicidal when my relationship broke down with Arg. I just thought I don’t want to be here anymore.

The reality star got emotional (Credit: ITV)

“I had this insatiable love for him, but the relationship turned very sour because of the drugs.”

Furthermore, Gemma suffered a miscarriage whilst carrying Arg’s baby last year.

Gemma opens up on trolling and weight gain

During the candid interview, Gemma also discussed her battle with her weight and trolling.

She admitted her weight issues started following a bitter split with an ex.

Gemma opened up on Arg’s drug addiction (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Despite being settled at the time, things changed after going through a termination when she was 20.

In addition, she explained: “I had a lovely boyfriend and we lived in a lovely home, I was pregnant but in my three month scan they said my baby would be deformed, so I had to make a decision.”

Following the termination, Gemma’s boyfriend left her and she started to self-harm.

She also turned to food, saying: “I think I have always turned to food in times of crisis. I mean any occasion, if I’m happy I eat, if I’m sad I eat.”

The TOWIE star admitted to feeling suicidal (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say?

Viewers praised the Essex star as she opened up on her struggles.

One said: “Brilliant Life Stories episode, it was interesting and emotional to see the other side of Gemma Collins.”

I’ve seen this lass in a different light.

Another added: “I’ve seen this lass in a different light and feel quite ashamed at how I pre judged someone I’d never met.

“I hate bullies and pray this show shows a different light. Go team Gemma.”

@piersmorgan thanks for tonight's real-time with Gemma Collins. I've seen this lass in a different light and feel quite ashamed at how I pre judged someone I'd never met. I hate bullies and prey this show shows a different light on people. Go team Gemma.

Never been the biggest Gemma fan, but that being said I respect how far she's come & made a career from reality tv. I also can't comprehend keyboard warriors who take pleasure in attacking people online. Trolling has got to stop for good.

In addition, a third shared: “Heartbreaking watching Gemma Collins. I really don’t understand why people are so cruel to others!”

A fourth wrote: “In tears watching #LifeStories tonight over just how much I admire Gemma Collins. Such an amazing woman.”

Furthermore, a fifth said: “Seeing such a candid side of Gemma Collins is really refreshing. She comes across as such a lovely lady.”

Another commented: “@piersmorgan I actually think you bought out the best in @missgemcollins. It was clear to see the respect she had for you… and in the end I felt it was mutual. This is why one should never judge a book by its cover.”

