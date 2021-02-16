Gemma Collins has admitted the sex tape she talked about with Piers Morgan on Life Stories was a “lie”.

The GC, 40, appeared on the show last week and was quizzed by Piers about the tape she supposedly features in.

However, the reality star and businesswoman now says that was a “God-awful lie” and there is no sex tape.

Gemma set the record straight on the sex tape on Unforgivable (Credit: Dave)

What did Gemma Collins say about the sex tape on Life Stories?

During Life Stories, Gemma said that she would delete the sex tape after Piers quizzed her on it.

The emotional interview also saw Gemma open up about her relationship with James ‘Arg’ Argent, and many viewers sympathised with Gemma and sent support.

However, she has now revealed that there was no such tape.

Appearing on Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable on the Dave channel next week, she says: “I’m never going to live it down, but there is no sex tape.

“It’s just one big, god-awful lie.”

Gemma bared all on Life Stories (Credit: ITV)

“I’m now in deep”

She explains: “Basically, I said in an interview once, thinking it was funny, ‘Yeah, I’ve done a sex tape like Kim K.’

“Didn’t think any more of it. Laughed it off.

“Next thing, I’m being interviewed by Piers Morgan on Life Stories. So he leads me in it and says ‘You’ve done a sex tape haven’t you?’

I just said ‘haha yeah’, but now I’m in deep. I’ve got myself in hot water.

“I thought, ‘[bleep]’. I just said ‘haha yeah’, but now I’m in deep. I’ve got myself in hot water.”

She goes on to explain that she went along with the joke on Life Stories, saying she would make money from the tape.

Gemma also says the only person she would make a sex tape with was Nick Knowles, who she “fancied”.

James said he was ‘so proud’ (Credit: Instagram)

What did Arg say after Life Stories?

After detailing her relationship with Arg, he broke his silence after the interview.

Gemma called James the “love of her life” during the chat with Piers, but also admitted that she became suicidal after living through James’s problems with addictions.

Subsequently, James took to Instagram to say that he was “so proud” of her.

Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable with Gemma airs on Dave, Tuesday February 23, at 10pm.

