Gemma Collins looks like she may have brushed off any drama with Charlotte Crosby via a slogan on her hoody.

TOWIE reality star Gemma, 40, delighted her fans on Instagram yesterday (February 12) with a snap of her in a stridently-worded top.

It came just hours after Charlotte stuck the boot into The GC after a telly appearance alongside Piers Morgan.

The 30-year-old Geordie Shore star slammed Gemma as “vile and rude” as she insisted she “couldn’t keep quiet any more”.

Charlotte Crosby was not a happy viewer of Gemma Collins TV appearance (Credit: YouTube)

Charlotte can’t hold her tongue ‘any longer’

Sharing an image of Gemma being interviewed on Thursday night’s Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, Charlotte made her opinion about the Essex diva very clear.

She wrote: “I can’t hold my tongue any longer. This women is the most rudest vilest women I’ve been in the same airspace of.

You’re obsessed with me and I love it.

“And she gets this kind of exposure. A show that Sir Tom was on and every legend under the sun.”

A separate upload of Piers Morgan included the words: “I’m sorry but this needs to be said now. This women is vile!

“What had this girl done on TV but degrade everyone and act like she’s the dog’s [bleep]. I have first-hand witnessed her ABSOLUTE RUDENESS.”

Gemma Collins got emotional on on Life Stories (Credit: ITV YouTube)

How did Gemma Collins ‘respond’ to Charlotte Crosby?

But it seems Gemma may have been a little more subtle with her response, according to her fans.

Read more: Charlotte Crosby shares gruesome shot of her broken nose

Several commenters suggested Gemma may have been replying to Charlotte’s broadside with her Friday evening post.

The snap was a plug for an item of Gemma’s merchandise. It also included her best wishes to fans for the weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins)

The image showed a beaming Gemma pointing at words on her hoodie. And fans were delighted to see her remain “defiant” in the face of criticism.

The slogan on Gemma’s hoodie read: “You’re obsessed with me and I love it.”

Supporters flooded the comments section of the upload with positive comments.

Read more: Gemma Collins on Life Stories: James Argent breaks silence after tearful revelations

Fans throw their support behind Gemma

Dozens of followers made it apparent how much they wanted to copy Gemma’s look, indicating they were keen to buy the hoody themselves.

And many also suggested there was a link between Charlotte’s words and Gemma’s top.

“Ha ha ha, wonder who Gemma’s referring to here?” one person wrote.

“Consider yourself told!” joked another.

A third added: “What a slapdown!”

Don’t mess with The GC (Credit: YouTube)

ED! has contacted representatives for Gemma and Charlotte for comment.

Despite Charlotte’s words, many commenters also expressed how much they had enjoyed Gemma’s presence on Piers’ show.

One wrote: “Loved your interview on @piersmorgan last night.

“Really made me reevaluate and appreciate you. What a woman!

“Yes, you are the GC who is obviously iconic but you are also Gemma and she is also just amazing!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.