8 celebs who are having a far worse week than us from Phillip Schofield to Kate Garraway

It’s been a long week – and it’s been an even longer one for some celebs.

Here are some stars who haven’t had the best few days…

Phillip will be subject of a new show (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield

How could things get any worse for Phillip, you ask? Well, believe me, it’s possible.

If losing his job and being sent into showbiz exile wasn’t bad enough, Phillip is now reportedly going to be the subject of a new drama.

According to The Sun, the former ITV man is going to the subject of a new drama detailing his shock affair scandal.

“The storyline will reflect what went on. People have seen it from the outside but the drama will give a perspective on what may have occurred behind closed doors,” a source told the publication.

Still, on the bright side, according to the bookmakers, James Norton has been tipped to play the role of Phillip. Swings and roundabouts…

Nadiya is one of the celebs having a bad week (Credit: Channel 5)

Nadiya Bychkova

Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya hasn’t had a good week.

It’s emerged that the 34-year-old Ukrainian dancer is set to miss out on getting a celebrity pairing this year.

The star was said to be “very angry” about the news.

Still, she’ll be appearing on the show throughout the year as part of the ensemble, so it’s not all bad news.

Craig pulled the short straw this week (Credit: ITV)

Craig Doyle

Last week, Craig was living it up in the This Morning studio, hosting the hit ITV show alongside Holly Willoughby.

Things couldn’t have been more different this week. The Irish star was sent out to Liverpool to talk about make-up and ironing boards. Thrilling.

Poor guy…

Harvey and Katie are celebs having a bad week (Credit: YouTube)

Harvey Price

It hasn’t been a fun week for Katie‘s son Harvey.

Today, it was revealed that Harvey had been rushed to hospital.

Katie revealed that her son had to be taken to hospital due to ear problems.

“So, he’s calling me going ‘*moaning and crying* mum’ and all that. Last night, when he went to bed, they put a bandage around his head to stop him from doing that with his ear. So he’s phoning me feeling sorry for himself,” she said.

Ozzy has been suffering (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Ozzy Osbourne

Black Sabbath star Ozzy Osbourne had some sad news to share with fans this week.

During a recent chat on the relaunched The Osbournes Podcast, Ozzy revealed that he’s set for surgery again. It’ll be the fourth time he’s had surgery since injuring himself in a fall back in 2019.

“Below the neck there’s two vertebrae where the bike hit me and disintegrated, there’s nothing left of them,” he said.

“All I know is right now I’m in a lot of pain. I’m in a lot of discomfort,” he then added.

Kate wiped away tears on the show yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway

During a tearful interview on This Morning yesterday, Kate revealed that she and Derek had had a hospital visit recently that left her feeling “very low”.

She also made some heartbreaking confessions on the show.

“I feel like I’m holding a life in my hands… and I’m just not sure I’m good enough for that really,” she said. Poor Kate!

Linda had some sad news to share (Credit: ITV)

Linda Lusardi

It’s been a difficult week for former Dancing On Ice star Linda Lusardi.

The 64-year-old took to Instagram earlier this week to share the devastating news that her mother has died.

“My beautiful Mum took her last breath today,” she wrote. “I held her as she went peacefully.”

“My heart is broken. She was an incredible woman who has always been there for me. I loved her so much and will miss her every day. I spent every day with her in the last 4 weeks and she will leave a massive void in my life.”

Sending our love.

Amy Dowden

Strictly star Amy had some difficult news to share with fans too this week.

The Welsh dancer is currently undergoing chemotherapy as she battles cancer. The star bravely spoke about her hair loss in a recent Instagram story.

“The third cycle of chemo has definitely been my best one so far. Obviously, cycle one I ended up in hospital, infection to sepsis. Number two-cycle, I ended up with three blood clots. And this one, no hospital admissions. I’ve just had the usual side effects from chemo. Very happy I didn’t end up in hospital,” she said.

Sadly, she then confessed: “I can’t now leave the house without something on the top of my head because unfortunately I’m quite bald on top.”

Sending all our support to Amy!

