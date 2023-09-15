Phillip Schofield affair scandal ‘to be made into TV drama’: ‘Uncomfortable viewing for Phil and ITV’

It appears the drama surrounding Phillip Schofield and ITV is not done just yet – according to news reports, his affair scandal is going to be made into a TV drama.

Phillip quit his job as the host of This Morning after his affair with a younger employee was revealed. He had worked on the show for 21 years and left suddenly in May.

In a statement from the 61 year old, Phillip admitted his relationship with the runner was “unwise” but “not illegal”.

Phillip had an affair with an employee much younger than him (Credit: YouTube)

The drama is said to be ‘jaw-dropping’

While Phillip may have only left in May, work on the upcoming drama has already started and will be “jaw-dropping”. An inside source told The Sun it would “mirror how the scandal unfolded” up until the point he left.

The drama will also showcase how Phillip lied to his co-presenter Holly Willoughby, his management company YMU, and everyone at ITV. After admitting his affair, YMU dropped Phillip.

Currently, the drama’s working title is The Runner. However, it is not confirmed if that will be the final name.

“A production company’s started work and they think the series would be a perfect fit for Channel 4,” an inside source alleged. “The storyline will reflect what went on. People have seen it from the outside but the drama will give a perspective on what may have occurred behind-closed-doors.”

The source also stated that the drama “could make for uncomfortable viewing for Phil and ITV”.

The drama will document what happened behind the scenes (Credit: YouTube)

Fans immediately reacted to news of Phillip Schofield drama

Since the news of a drama surrounding Phillip’s scandal, fans have reacted on social media and it seems they all feel a similar way.

“This is way too soon to be doing a drama about what happened behind the scenes. It might also upset/annoy a lot of people at ITV,” one user tweeted. “Holly won’t like that,” another person speculated.

“It’s really not needed,” a third user wrote. “THE WORST IDEA,” a fourth person passionately remarked.

“Give me a break! Do production companies not have any better material than this!!!!!” a fifth wrote.

ED! has contacted ITV and Phillip’s reps for comment.

Read more: All the signs Phillip Schofield is going to make a TV comeback

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.