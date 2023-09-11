All the signs Phillip Schofield is going to make a TV comeback

Many people are wondering whether Phillip Schofield will make a TV comeback following the whole ITV drama.

In case you didn’t know (or have been living under a rock!), Phil quit ITV in May after admitting to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague.

There’s since been much speculation over whether Phil could ever make a comeback to telly. Sources have claimed that Phil fears he’ll “never work again”.

But could Phil return to TV in the future? Here’s all the signs he could.

Could Phil make a TV comeback in the future? (Credit: Cover Images)

Phillip Schofield to make TV comeback? Fans want him back

The first sign is that there has still been much support for Phil when it comes to him returning to TV in the future. Many of his fans have called for him to return.

One person said on Facebook: “We want you back Phil. You are greatly missed.”

Another agreed, writing: “Would love to see him back, always loved Phillip.”

Someone else said: “Good at your job, hope to see you back on TV soon.”

Could this sort of reaction persuade any TV bosses to get him back on screens?

Vanessa reportedly suggested Phil could join TalkTV (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield to make TalkTV debut?

In August, Phil was spotted out with his former This Morning co-star Vanessa Feltz. The pair reportedly enjoyed dinner at the Little Bird restaurant in Chiswick.

In images obtained by the MailOnline, the pair looked happy as they shared a hug and had an animated chat. Rumours then later followed that Vanessa had put the feelers out to TV bosses. But it apparently wasn’t good news.

A source claimed to OK!: “Vanessa was putting the feelers out to TalkTV producers about Phil having a segment there, but they gave her a hard ‘no’. He’s almost been blacklisted from TV.”

However, reports then claimed that Vanessa had suggested to Phil that he could join TalkTV – where she and Piers Morgan currently work.

An insider reportedly told the Mirror: “Losing his entire career in a matter of weeks hit him hard, and he needed time to recover. Even now, everything is still very raw for him.

“But in the last few weeks he has begun to entertain offers and consider what his next steps might be. When he met with Vanessa earlier this month, she suggested a conversation with Piers about Talk TV and he was open to that conversation.”

Could Phil rebuild his image? (Credit: BBC)

Could Phillip join I’m A Celebrity?

Another possible sign is there’s rumours Phil could end up joining I’m A Celebrity. Last year, we saw Matt Hancock enter the jungle in the hopes of recovering his reputation damaged by his behaviour during Covid-19.

Bookies have predicted that Phil could head into the Aussie jungle.

Back in May, after Phil left ITV, a spokesman for bookmakers Aspers told the MailOnline: “Customers are jumping on the idea of Schofield going for a no-holds barred rumble in the jungle, probably tears and all, to try and fix his reputation. Stranger things have happened.”

Some fans want Phil back on screens (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Reputation plan

Finally, another sign that Phil could make a comeback is that reports have claimed that he’s making a plan to return to TV.

Edward Coram-James, crisis communications and PR expert at Go Up, suggested that Phil could have a plan. The first step was Phil doing an interview with the BBC following his affair confession. This saw him take responsibility.

Another step is getting new friends. The expert told the Mirror: “The more Schofield is seen out and about with universally loved TV personalities, the more his image will be rehabilitated by association in the minds of the public.”

