Everything that’s happened with Phillip Schofield and his wife following their split

Phillip Schofield and his estranged wife split in 2020 after he came out as gay, and they have remained close over the years.

The former This Morning star has shared a close bond with Stephanie Lowe and the pair, along with their two daughers, have kept that family unit. But over the last few years, it hasn’t been smooth sailing.

Earlier this year, Phil stepped down from ITV after admitting to having an affair with a younger male colleague. He has since taken a step back from the spotlight.

Phil and his estranged wife Steph reportedly remain in speaking terms (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Phillip Schofield and wife

When Phillip came out as gay in February 2020, Steph supported him. In an interview on This Morning, Phil gushed over Steph’s support.

He said at the time: “Steph has been incredible – I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul that I have ever met.”

Steph later told The Sun on Sunday: “We have had to face the most emotionally painful time in our 27 years of marriage. I love Phillip, as much today as I ever have, and always will.

“At the same time, we’ve been awestruck by the strength and love of our precious girls, even as they’ve been trying to make sense of it all for themselves. Our family has also been so supportive and will help us going forward.”

Family unit

Following the news, Phil and Steph remained a close family unit with their daughters Ruby and Molly. They attended events together as well as spend family occasions together like birthdays.

In July 2021, the family enjoyed a weekend away celebrating Molly’s birthday. Meanwhile, in late 2021, the former couple attended the Adele show at the London Palladium together.

She is the kindest soul that I have ever met.

Before that, Phil had opened up about his relationship with Steph.

He said on the How To Wow podcast: “I’m still married to Steph. There is a great deal of talk of divorce – we have not discussed that at all.”

In February 2022, Steph appeared on Lorraine as Phil celebrated 40 years in TV. At the time, she said: “He is genuinely interested in people and he’s always reading the news and he’s always keeping up on everything.”

Steph supported Phil when he came out (Credit: ITV)

Affair bombshell

In May 2023, Phil stepped down from his TV roles as he admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague at This Morning.

Speaking about telling Steph, Phil told The Sun: “[Steph] got off a plane and I phoned her up and texted saying, ‘I need to talk to you.’ She called back and I told her. She was very, very angry.

“She is very, very angry but we spoke today. And my daughters were unbelievable. They are without question, our greatest asset. I always say our, but from a father’s point of view, my greatest asset are my girls.”

A source also told the MailOnline at the time: “Steph is absolutely devastated, she had no idea of any of this. She is a trusting woman who has supported Phil for many, many years so this has been a real shock to her.

“Phil always positioned the man as a friend so that has prompted a fair bit of anger, to put it mildly.

“It is literally the most heartbreaking thing that could have happened to Steph, it isn’t just the relationship but the deceit.”

Phil admitted to having an affair with a younger This Morning colleague (Credit: BBC)

Phillip Schofield and estranged wife now

Most recently, reports claimed that Phil now helps his estranged wife Steph with “odd jobs”.

According to the MailOnline, sources claim that Phil’s “life has changed in a way that previously would have been inconceivable for him to have imagined”.

They added: “He is spending a lot of time talking to a therapist, at least once a week. That’s what he is mainly doing right now, reflecting on what he did wrong and trying to come to terms with his new life.”

He and Steph are reportedly back on speaking terms. Phillip’s reps declined to comment when approached by ED.

