Inside Phillip Schofield’s ‘inconceivable’ new life: therapy; licking wounds; making up with ex-wife

Phillip Schofield is reportedly living a “lonely life” since his affair scandal saw his This Morning and ITV career come to an end.

The former star has hardly been seen since the disastrous end to his television career back in May.

The star is leading a ‘lonely life’ (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield living a ‘lonely life’ since his affair scandal

Phillip is reportedly living a “lonely life” since his affair scandal rocked the showbiz world and brought an early curtain down on his career at ITV.

According to sources who have spoken to The Mail, the former TV star’s life has changed in a way that would have been “inconceivable” to him a year ago.

According to sources, Phillip’s life now consists of taking solo walks, attending weekly therapy sessions, and helping his ex-wife with odd jobs.

“Phil’s life has changed in a way that previously would have been inconceivable for him to have imagined,” a source said.

Phillip is reportedly back on speaking terms with his wife (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield life has changed ‘inconceivably’ since affair scandal

The source then continued, saying that the former ITV star is “licking his wounds” and hasn’t been able to watch This Morning since leaving.

“He is spending a lot of time talking to a therapist, at least once a week. That’s what he is mainly doing right now, reflecting on what he did wrong and trying to come to terms with his new life. It has all been an incredible shock for him and he is struggling to get his head around it,” they said.

“He feels like he needs to have someone professional to talk it all through with. The situation has put a lot of stress on his family and he decided that he needed another outlet,” they then added.

Phillip’s reps declined to comment when approached by ED.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phillip Schofield (@schofe)

Phillip’s daughters unfollow Holly

Earlier this week, it was reported that Phillip had unfollowed his former friend and co-host, Holly Willoughby, on Instagram.

Now, it has emerged that his daughters have unfollowed the star too.

According to the MailOnline, Phil’s daughters, Molly and Ruby, unfollowed Holly after seeing their father “go through Hell”.

“Both Molly and Ruby have seen their father go through hell, they have been at his side as he has lost everything. Meanwhile, by following Holly on Instagram they see her carrying on with her life,” a source told the publication.

“The whole scandal has taken its toll on them, their support for him as been unwavering and this is the final nail. They are staunchly loyal to their dad, despite everything that has gone on.”

