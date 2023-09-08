Phillip Schofield reportedly unfollowed Holly Willoughby on social media this week, and now his daughters have done the same it seems.

Phil was sacked by ITV after leaving his This Morning role in May after he admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague.

His once-close friendship with Holly appeared to shatter and it seems they haven’t spoken in a while. Ahead of the NTAs on Tuesday (September 5), reports claimed that Phil had unfollowed Holly on Instagram.

Phil’s daughters have reportedly unfollowed Holly on social media (Credit: BBC)

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby drama

Now, according to the MailOnline, Phil’s daughters Molly and Ruby have followed in his footsteps. Holly was previously seen enjoying times with Molly and Ruby during her friendship with Phil.

But that now all seems a distant memory.

A source told the publication: “Both Molly and Ruby have seen their father go through hell, they have been at his side as he has lost everything. Meanwhile, by following Holly on Instagram they see her carrying on with her life.

“The whole scandal has taken its toll on them, their support for him as been unwavering and this is the final nail. They are staunchly loyal to their dad, despite everything that has gone on.”

When searching for Holly on Ruby and Molly’s following lists, she isn’t seen.

Reps for Holly and Phil declined to comment.

Reports claiming that Phil had unfollowed his former best friend came just hours before Holly’s appearance at the National Television Awards.

During the event, Holly was asked by press how it felt being there without Phil for the first time. Holly told the MailOnline: “It’s exciting to be here. Every NTAs feels a little bit different. It’s lovely to have the rest of the [This Morning] family here. It’s lovely to just come and celebrate British telly. It’s a special night.”

Holly attended the NTAs shortly after Phil unfollowed her (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Unfortunately, This Morning lost out on the best daytime award after its 13-year run of wins. Instead, The Repair Shop took home the crown.

