3 months on, everything Phillip Schofield has lost since affair scandal

Three months ago, ex-ITV star Phillip Schofield‘s television career essentially came to an end after he admitted to having an affair with a staff member on This Morning.

Here’s everything the former This Morning star has lost since his scandal rocked the showbiz world…

Phillip quit This Morning rather abruptly in May (Credit: ITV)

1. Phillip Schofield axed from ITV and This Morning

Technically, Phillip lost this before the revelation about his scandal came to light. However, if there was any chance of him returning to the show before, there certainly wasn’t – and isn’t – after he confessed to having an affair.

Phillip’s This Morning career came to a rather abrupt end on a Saturday in May. The 61-year-old announced the news that he was quitting the show he’d helmed for 20 years with a statement on Instagram.

A week later, Phillip confessed to having an affair with a younger, male, staff member on This Morning. Any potential return to the show was swiftly shut down as he quit ITV. The broadcaster subsequently cut any relationship they had left with him.

Phillip won’t host Dancing On Ice going forward (Credit: CoverImages.com)

2. Dancing On Ice

Being axed by ITV means Phillip has lost any gigs he had or could have had with the broadcaster.

The former star had been hosting This Morning alongside Holly since 2009 – however, they’d also been hosting Dancing On Ice together since 2006.

However, when the show returns early next year, Phillip won’t be fronting the show alongside Holly. Instead, it has been reported that Stephen Mulhern will be replacing Phillip.

“Stephen is the perfect choice. Not only does he get on brilliantly with Holly, he is relaxed and fun which sits well with a show like Dancing on Ice,” a source told The Mirror last month.

Phillip has been replaced as the face of The Cube (Credit: ITV)

3. Phillip Schofield ‘erased’ from ITV gameshow The Cube

Between 2009 and 2021, Phillip hosted The Cube on ITV. The game show was a hit with audiences, however, it hasn’t been on screen for a couple of years now.

However, The Cube Live Experience is still running in Manchester. Phillip previously welcomed guests to the live experience via a pre-recorded video explaining how it all worked.

However, since being axed from ITV, Phillip has been replaced in the live experience by Colin McFarlane, according to reports. Colin did voiceovers for the show on ITV.

“Phillip has been completely erased. Bosses at The Cube Live don’t want to be associated with him in the light of recent events,” a source told The Daily Star recently.

Phillip Schofield was dropped from hosting the Soap Awards (Credit: ITV)

4. The Soap Awards

After quitting ITV, Phillip forfeited his role hosting The Soap Awards. Phillip has hosted the show since 2006.

Initially, he fronted the award ceremony with Fern Britton, however, in 2008, he began hosting the show solo.

Phillip was replaced by Jane McDonald this year – with the singer pleading with ITV bosses recently to hire her to host the show again next year.

Holly and Phil’s friendship seems to be at an end (Credit: ITV)

5. Holly Willoughby

If losing his job and his television career wasn’t bad enough, the scandal saw Phillip lose his best friend, Holly Willoughby, too.

As the 42-year-old star made clear in her statement after news of the scandal broke, she hadn’t known about Phillip’s affair.

“When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not,” Holly said at the time.

“It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.”

Upon her return to This Morning in June, Holly confessed to feeling “let down” by her former friend.

It seems as though their friendship is truly at an end now too following reports that Phillip has unfollowed his former co-star on Instagram.

Read more: Now Phillip Schofield’s daughters unfollow Holly Willoughby on social media

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.