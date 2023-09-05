Jane McDonald makes plea to TV bosses after replacing Phillip Schofield: ‘I had a blast!’

Jane McDonald issued a plea to TV bosses after replacing Phillip Schofield at the British Soap Awards earlier this year.

The star declared that she had “had a blast” hosting the show back in June.

Jane was Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald appears on Loose Women

Today’s edition of Loose Women saw fan favourite Jane make an appearance.

The 60-year-old was on the programme to discuss her new programme, Lost in Japan.

She also spoke about losing her husband, Eddie, to cancer. Jane also revealed that she has taken a step back from travelling. She will now be focussing on jobs based closer to home.

As well as this, Jane was congratulated by her Loose Women friends over her Soap Awards hosting gig.

Jane hosted the Soap Awards back in June (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald issues plea to TV bosses during Loose Women appearance

Denise Welch was quick to tell Jane that everyone at Loose Women was “so proud” of her for getting such an “amazing” gig.

Jane, of course, replaced Phillip Schofield as the host of the award show following his axing from ITV after his affair scandal.

It was at this point that Jane issued her plea to TV bosses.

“I had such a blast and please, please, PLEASE…let me do it again!” Jane pleaded, looking straight down the camera.

Jane and Eddie Rothe married in 2008 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Jane excites fans with huge announcement

Jane’s pleading with TV bosses comes not long after she made a crushing confession about life without her husband, Eddie.

Eddie sadly passed away back in March 2021 after a battle with lung cancer.

During an interview with Best magazine, Jane was asked whether she would continue making her travel shows.

“I think so. When you lose your partner it’s difficult, and your life changes so, so much. When you’re very busy you’re not thinking about loss, so I am very blessed to still have this amazing job that I love. And it helps me being busy,” she said.

Read more: Jane McDonald shares her ‘shock’ as she strips NAKED for her new TV show

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.