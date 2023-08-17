Phillip Schofield still has the backing of much of the public – and these messages prove it

It’s been a few months since Phillip Schofield left This Morning and ITV following his affair confession.

In May, Phil admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male This Morning colleague. He admitted to lying to those around him about the relationship, including his ITV bosses and his co-host and friend Holly Willoughby.

Since then, Phil hasn’t been seen much in public and has received much criticism online. However, it seems the presenter still has a good amount of support behind him and these messages prove so.

Phillip Schofield left ITV in May (Credit: Cover Images)

Phillip Schofield support after This Morning and ITV exit

The star was recently seen out as he broke cover after weeks out of the spotlight. He was seen enjoying a dinner with his former This Morning co-star Vanessa Feltz.

He was also recently seen at a London pub with a friend. A source claimed that Phil fears he’ll never return to work again. The insider told the MailOnline: “Phillip has been very, very down recently. He doesn’t know how he is going to work again. He is pretty sure that he is done.”

The star added: He keeps saying he will never work again. It’s devastating for him to realise but he also knows that there is not a lot he can do about it. He doesn’t know who will take him, he knows there is no way back to ITV or the BBC.”

Phillip confessed to an affair in May (Credit: BBC)

Fan support for Phil

After seeing Phil out and about, many fans showed their support to him and said they wanted to see him back on TV.

Others wished him luck for the future. One person said on Facebook: “Good luck Phil, you deserve the best. Dignity at all times.”

Another wrote: “He should have never lost his job. After all, he was good on This Morning and they were two adults. Nothing to do with anyone else.”

Someone else added: “Good luck Phil. Will be good to see you back.”

Meanwhile another commented: “Glad to see you out and about, you should never have [left] This Morning. Good at your job, hope to see you back on TV soon.”

Phil hosted This Morning with Holly Willoughby (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, another added: “Would love to see him back, always loved Phillip.”

“Come back Phil,” one wrote. “You were brilliant.”

There were many more comments in support of Phil, with many saying they hope he’ll find work again. One person wrote on Facebook: “Hope he finds work soon. Always liked him and a great presenter.”

Another agreed: “What’s done is done. Can’t change it. Now let him get on with life.”

Meanwhile, someone else insisted: “We want you back Phil. You are greatly missed.” Another wrote: “Would love to see him back on This Morning instead of a few of the presenters.”

