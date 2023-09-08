7 celebs who are having a worse week than us

It’s far too hot, trying to sleep in the heat is virtually impossible, and Christmas stuff is already been stocked in shops. Nightmare. But at least you’re not one of these celebrities.

To make you feel a bit better about your week, here’s eight celebrities having a far worse week than you and us…

Holly’s had one of the worst weeks of the celebrities on this list. Bless (Credit: ITV)

1. Celebrities having a worse week than us – Holly Willoughby

Poor Holly. Poor, poor, Holly. What a week for the This Morning star. Not only has she had to come to terms with the fact that ex-bff Phillip Schofield no longer follows her on Instagram, but she also had a bit of a disastrous National Television Awards.

Well, technically, This Morning had a disastrous night, but you know, she’s the face of the show now so…

The ‘hit’ ITV show walked away empty-handed from the NTAs for the first time in 12 years.

To add insult to injury, Holly’s seemingly been replaced as the poster girl of M&S too, with Sienna Miller now gracing the M&S website, Instagram, and magazine covers. All this in her first week back hosting This Morning after the summer holidays. Crikey!

Alison lost out on Best Presenter at the NTA’s (Credit: ITV)

2. Alison Hammond

It wasn’t a great week for Alison either. Not completely awful, but not too great.

The star was nominated for Best Presenter at the NTAs this week. However, as any presenter who isn’t Ant and Dec has found out over the past 22 years, the night is always going to end in disappointment.

Ah, well. At least she was nominated. Again. Third time lucky in 2024? We REALLY hope so!

Amanda’s prep for Strictly took a hit today (Credit: ITV)

3. Amanda Abbington

Just a couple of weeks ago, upcoming Strictly star Amanda Abbington was struggling with a nasty bout of food poisoning.

Now, two weeks before the live shows of Strictly, the former Sherlock star has picked up a pretty gruesome foot injury.

Uploading a snap of her “blood blister” to Instagram, Amanda wrote: “Blood blister… So… dancing in heels, when you absolutely aren’t a dancer, is clearly a blister minefield but, moreover, very much a young man’s game.”

Hopefully, no more bad luck befalls the star before the show begins…

The pairings have been leaked. Again (Credit: BBC)

4. Strictly bosses

Another year, another year of Strictly bosses failing miserably at finding out who is leaking all the spoilers from the pre-recorded shows.

Soon, fans will find out which celebs will be paired with which dancers.

However, if you do a bit of digging on Twitter – aka X -, you’ll see that the Strictly spoiler person has been at it again, leaking the pairings a few days early.

Probably safe to say that Strictly bosses aren’t happy… it was always going to happen!

Anita has split from her husband (Credit: ITV)

5. Anita Rani

Countryfile star Anita has split up with her husband this week, it has been reported.

“It’s really sad but they’ve decided to separate,” a source told the Mirror this week.

“Their hectic schedules over the past couple of years have sadly meant they’ve drifted apart over time,” they then continued.

“They remain on very good terms and wish nothing but the best for one another,” they then added.

Anita and her husband, Bhupi, married in 2009. Sending much love to Anita and Bhupi.

Joe and Sophie are another couple of celebrities splitting according to reports (Credit: CoverImages.com)

6. Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Jonas Brothers… brother, Joe Jonas, have reportedly split.

Sophie, 27, and Joe, 34, tied the knot in 2019 and have since had two children. However, according to reports, Joe has filed for divorce, saying the marriage is “irretrievably broken”.

It’s been claimed that Joe decided to call quits after viewing some damning footage of Sophie on the doorbell camera. However, it hasn’t been revealed what Sophie said or did. Yet…

ED! contacted Sophie and Joe’s reps for comment.

Joel’s hosting divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

7. Joel Dommett

Joel presented his third NTAs on Tuesday (September 5). However judging by Twitter’s reaction, they weren’t big fans.

“Please, please, please #NTAs don’t give this gig to Joel Dommett ever again. I’m sure you lost thousands of viewers who, like me, found him to be over the top and irritating,” one viewer fumed.

“Joel Dommett is so annoying,” another said. “Joel is not funny at all im sorry he is annoying,” a third wrote.

Another then fumed: “Joel Dommet ruins everything he’s on.”

Come on, guys! Cut him some slack..

