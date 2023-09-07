Holly Willoughby dealt yet another blow as she’s ‘replaced’ by Hollywood A-lister in project?

Holly Willoughby has seemingly been dealt yet another blow, just days after This Morning received a shock snubbing at the National Television Awards.

It appears as though the 42-year-old has been ‘replaced’ slightly as the face of a brand, despite still being its ambassador.

Sienna is now a brand ambassador for M&S (Credit: CoverImages.com)

This Morning star Holly Willoughby dealt fresh blow

Since 2018, Holly has been a brand ambassador for Marks & Spencer. She has had her own line with the brand, which features a variety of dresses, shoes, tops, and jeans since then.

However, she is going to have to share the limelight now, as M&S have revealed they’ve signed up another ambassador.

Actor Sienna Miller has been revealed to be an ambassador and released a new season collection today (Thursday, September 7).

Sienna, 41, said that she is “thrilled” to be collaborating with M&S.

“I have always had a genuine love for Marks & Spencer. It’s a brand that is part of the fabric of British life and holds special associations for so many people,” she said.

Sienna is now the face of the women’s section of the M&S website and Holly isn’t seen.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, photos of Sienna are all over the M&S feed. Of M&S’s last 18 posts, eight have featured Sienna. Holly, meanwhile, hasn’t featured on the M&S Instagram feed in months.

The star has been tipped to leave the show (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby to quit This Morning

The launch of Sienna’s M&S collection comes the day after it was revealed that Holly could be leaving This Morning.

According to bookmakers Bettingsites.co.uk, Holly is currently 6/4 to quit the show before the end of 2023.

A spokesperson for the bookmaker spoke exclusively to ED! about the possibility of Holly leaving.

“The future of This Morning was thrown into doubt once more with the ITV show failing to win a National Television Award for the first time in 13 years on Tuesday evening. Now, Holly Willoughby is 6/4 to leave This Morning and also odds-on at 10/11 to quit before the end of 2024,” they said.

Holly is at 5/1 to quit the show by 2025.

The star was at the NTA’s (Credit: ITV)

Holly spotted being ‘insincere’ at NTA’s

In other Holly-related news, the star was spotted acting “insincere” at the NTA’s on Tuesday night.

The moment in question came when The Repair Shop beat This Morning to win the daytime award. Holly could be seen clapping along with everyone else, but according to a body language expert, her actions were insincere.

“Looking at Holly’s reaction, she was trying to put on a brave face. I picked up that she was feeling a lot of turmoil in her head and internally,” body language expert Darren Stanton said.

“When Holly clapped for the winning show, it was an insincere half-hearted clap – you can see that she wasn’t actually touching her hands together,” he then continued.

“Her energy wasn’t in it. I don’t believe she has any animosity towards the winner, but she was clearly disappointed.”

