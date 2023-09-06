Holly Willoughby to leave This Morning after show’s future ‘thrown into doubt’?

Holly Willoughby has been tipped to leave This Morning after the show’s future was “thrown into doubt” recently.

The shocking news comes This Morning was booed at the NTA’s last night (Tuesday, September 5).

Could Holly leave? (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby tipped to leave This Morning

Last night saw This Morning leave the NTA’s empty-handed for the first time in 12 years. The show was also booed by the audience at the ceremony.

Now, Holly has been tipped to quit the show – just days after coming back from her summer break.

Bookmakers Bettingsites.co.uk currently have the 42-year-old at 6/4 to quit the show before the end of 2023.

“The future of This Morning was thrown into doubt once more with the ITV show failing to win a National Television Award for the first time in 13 years on Tuesday evening. Now, Holly Willoughby is 6/4 to leave This Morning and also odds-on at 10/11 to quit before the end of 2024,” a spokesperson for the bookmakers told ED.

The star is 5/1 to quit the show in 2025 or later.

Eamonn took aim at Holly (Credit: GB News)

Eamonn Holmes takes swipe at Holly Willoughby

Today (Wednesday, September 6) saw Eamonn Holmes take a swipe at his former colleague following This Morning’s NTA snubbing.

Speaking about the NTA’s on his breakfast show on GB News, Eamonn said: “National Television Awards… This Morning didn’t win anything yet again.”

“They got booed apparently,” Isabel replied. Eamonn then spoke about the big news – Phillip Schofield unfollowing Holly on Instagram.

“I wonder why!” Eamonn sarcastically exclaimed.

Holly clapped when The Repair Shop won (Credit: ITV)

Holly’s ‘insincere’ clap spotted

Meanwhile, Holly was spotted being “insincere” at the NTA’s last night.

As The Repair Shop beat This Morning to win the Daytime award, Holly could be seen clapping.

However, according to body language expert Darren Stanton, Holly’s actions weren’t 100% sincere.

“Looking at Holly’s reaction, she was trying to put on a brave face. I picked up that she was feeling a lot of turmoil in her head and internally,” he said.

“When Holly clapped for the winning show, it was an insincere half-hearted clap – you can see that she wasn’t actually touching her hands together,” he later said.

“Her energy wasn’t in it. I don’t believe she has any animosity towards the winner, but she was clearly disappointed. She’s now the figurehead of This Morning and looking at her reaction, it was having an effect on her emotionally for sure.”

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

