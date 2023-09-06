Star of GB News Eamonn Holmes may no longer be a part of the ITV family but still decided to throw shade at This Morning for losing at this year’s NTAs.

The anual event, which took place last night (September 5), saw This Morning nominated for Best Daytime Show and Alison Hammond for Best Presenter. They both ended up losing, seeing the show going home empty-handed.

The This Morning squad also recieved some boos from the live audience. Viewers over the past 12 months have expressed their disappointment regarding “queue-gate”. Allegations of a “toxic” work environment hasn’t helped the show’s reputation either.

During GB News’ breakfast show this morning (September 6), Eamonn and co-host Isabel Webster had guests Charlie Rowley and Scarlett MccGwire to discuss last night’s NTAs.

“National Television Awards… This Morning didn’t win anything yet again,” Eamonn said. To which Isabel replied: “They got booed apparently.”

Eamonn and Isabel discussed This Morning losing at the NTAs (Credit: YouTube)

What has Eamonn said on GB News?

Eamonn joked: “Apparently the audience was just chanting, “Bring back Eamonn!”

The panel laughed before Scarlett explained: “The big, big story, The Sun’s front page because obviously this is the biggest story in Britain…” She revealed the story on everyone’s lips was Phillip Schofield unfollowing Holly Willoughby just hours before the ceremony.

National Television Awards… This Morning didn’t win anything yet again.

Eamonn chimed in and took a swipe at the mum-of-three and said: “I wonder why!”

Scarlett said that apparently the This Morning crew were devastated with their loss. She added: “God forbid, that there could be a better programme that actually won it.”

“I hear, I don’t watch it either, but I do hear that The Repair Shop is terribly good.”

Eamonn poked fun at Holly’s red carpet pose (Credit: YouTube)

Eamonn continued to throw shade at Holly

While nearly changing the topic, Eamonn made sure to bring the conversation back to Holly.

“Here’s a pose that – I thought, if someone says to me, ‘Eamonn, can we have a picture?’ and you’re on a red carpet, you smile, you look awkward, whatever it is,” he said. Eamonn held up a copy of The Daily Mail which saw Holly on the front sporting an over-the-shoulder pose.

“Holly Willoughby’s bum!” he equipped. “The pictures are all of her but what she does is (say), ‘You want a picture?’ And then turns her backside around to the camera.”

“Is that a particular pose?” Eamonn asked. Isabel replied: “She’s obviously got a very expensive couture gown and showing the very neat tailoring of the fishtail and it emphasises her curves of which she’s very proud.”

“I’m doing that in the future,” Eamonn continued to joke. “I’m saying, ‘A picture? Have a look at this!'”

