The stunning looks that absolutely stole the show at the NTAs 2023

The NTA Awards 2023 took place at the O2 Arena in London, and the stars were out in full force, dressed to the nines.

Here are some of the looks that stole the show last night…

Amy looked stunning (Credit: SplashNews.com)

NTA Awards 2023 best looks – Amy Dowden

Strictly star Amy Dowden, who is currently battling cancer, looked stunning as she made her red carpet return last night.

The 33-year-old Welsh dancer looked incredible in a dusky pink ruffled gown that featured a sheer boned bodice and flowing skirt.

Amy, who is undergoing chemotherapy, topped the look off with a Cancer Research UK badge.

Johannes had a unique look last night (Credit: Photo by (Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock)

Johannes Radebe

Amy’s fellow Strictly star, Johannes Radebe, also blew people away with his red carpet outfit.

The South African dancer was wearing a dress, with a long black mesh skirt and a white, see-through, ribbon-style top. Posting to Instagram today (Wednesday, September 6), Johannes thanked MyLondon for making him feel “absolutely gorgeous” last night.

“Johannes Radebe looked amazing at the NTAs,” one fan tweeted last night.

Holly looked lovely in lilac (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly Willoughby

This Morning star Holly Willoughby wowed on the red carpet last night thanks to a stunning lilac number.

The 42-year-old was wearing a strapless dress from Suzanne Neville. She complimented the outfit with a matching lilac clutch bag and Mappin & Webb jewellery.

Michelle and Mark looked loved up on the red carpet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright in black on the red carpet at the NTA Awards 2023

Power couple Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright were in attendance at the National Television Awards last night.

Michelle rocked a sparkly black co-ord which comprised of fitted trousers and a cropped blazer. Mark, meanwhile, wore a black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bow tie.

AJ posed up a storm (Credit: Instagram)

AJ Odudu wows in white

New Big Brother host AJ Odudu was another who looked stunning during last night’s award ceremony.

AJ wore a backless, floor-sweeping white dress in a halterneck style to the ceremony. She gave fans glimpses of her outfit on Instagram, and when she posed with fellow BB host, Will Best.

Alison Hammond

Alison may have missed out on winning Best Presenter, but she certainly won when it came to red-carpet looks.

The This Morning wore a plunging black dress with pretty sequin detailing. The gown boasted cape detailing too.

Kate looked amazing! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Garraway

The GMB host looked great in a white suit from Karen Miller during last night’s ceremony.

Kate also styled her hair in a bouncy bob as she went for the 80s look on the red carpet.

“That trouser suit on @kategarraway is stunning,” one fan tweeted last night.

Maura put on a daring display at the NTA’s (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Maura Higgins steals the show at the NTA Awards 2023

Former Love Island star Maura certainly stole the show with her outfit at last night’s ceremony. The 32-year-old was wearing a very daring dress on the red carpet yesterday.

Maura was wearing a black cut-out dress, which showed off her underboob and abs. The short-sleeved dress featured a number of pearls cascading over the cut-out part.

“Maura Higgins is STUNNING,” one fan gushed last night. “#maurahiggins looked sensational at the #NTAs2023,” another said.

Tom Allen showed off his pins at the NTA’s (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tom Allen

Tom Allen certainly caught the eye thanks to his rather bizarre choice of outfit. The comedian’s top half looked pretty normal – but it was below the waist that proved to be the most eye-catching.

The 40-year-old wore a white tuxedo with a black bow tie. However, rather than wear trousers, the comedian donned a pair of black shorts instead.

He was definitely dressing for the heatwave, that’s for sure.

Ekin-Su and Davide (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Love Island champs Ekin-Su and Davide

Just a couple of weeks on from their terrifying holiday experience, Ekin-Su and Davide were on the red carpet.

The couple – who won Love Island in 2022 – looked good together as they posed for snaps. Ekin-Su wore a thigh-grazing nude gown. Her elegant number featured a chiffon train of material and off-the-shoulder detail.

Davide, meanwhile, wore a double-breasted pinstripe suit and an open-necked shirt.

Danielle looked stunning (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danielle Harold

It was a great night for Danielle Harold as she won Best Serial Drama Performance for her role as Lola Pearce in EastEnders.

The 31-year-old rocked a sheer floral gown as she posed on the red carpet before picking up her prestigious award.

“Danielle Harold looks like a beautiful mermaid,” one fan tweeted.

Stacey Solomon

Loose Women star Stacey wowed too thanks to her stunning dress while walking the red carpet last night.

The 33-year-old was wearing a five-tiered tulle dress with a corset-style strapless top that was covered in pink sequins.

“Stacey Solomon looks like a real-life princess for the #NTAs,” a fan tweeted.

