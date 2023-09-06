Joel Dommett is Marmite in human form – and these NTAs tweets prove it

Last night (Tuesday, September 5) saw the NTAs take place with Joel Dommett hosting once more.

However, the 38-year-old has proven to be marmite in human form – and these tweets prove it…

Joel hosted the show (Credit: ITV)

Joel Dommett divides viewers at NTA Awards 2023

Last night’s National Television Awards – hosted at the O2 Arena in London – were hosted by Joel once again. Joel has been presenting the show since 2021.

However, the Masked Singer star has proven to be something of a Marmite figure with fans – as these tweets prove…

Some viewers were big fans of Joel’s hosting last night.

Joel Dommet was amazing tonight. So well done,” one fan tweeted. “What a fantastic night at the #NTAs – @joeldommett was an absolutely perfect host as always,” another said. “Huge well done to @joeldommett who did an incredible job of hosting. Smashed it!!” a third gushed.

“I think @joeldommett is doing a fantastic job of hosting the awards ton tonight. He is fluid and funny and beats others hands down!not sure why anyone is hating on him,” another wrote.

Some fans weren’t impressed with Joel’s hosting (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam NTA Awards 2023 host Joel Dommett

However, not everyone had nice things to say about Joel last night.

“Please, please, please #NTAs don’t give this gig to Joel Dommett ever again. I’m sure you lost thousands of viewers who, like me, found him to be over the top and irritating,” one viewer tweeted.

“Joel Dommett is so annoying,” another moaned. “They need to get rid of Joel Dommett next year,” a third said. “Joel is not funny at all im sorry he is annoying,” another fan wrote.

“Joel Dommet ruins everything he’s on,” a fifth said.

Alison missed out on Best Presenter (Credit: ITV)

Viewers fume as Alison Hammond misses out

In other NTA-related news, viewers were furious that Alison Hammond had missed out on winning Best Presenter this year.

Alison was nominated alongside Bradley Walsh, Claudia Winkleman, Martin Lewis, and Ant and Dec. However, it was the Geordie duo that emerged victorious…again.

“Everyone else might as well go home. Stop voting for Ant & Dec FGS. They’ll retire and they will still win. Give someone else a chance,” one viewer fumed.

“Ant & Dec over Alison Hammond?!?!! The British public are mad,” another moaned. “The TV Presenter Award should’ve gone to Alison Hammond, right? It was so her year this year. She’s been constantly entertaining in everything,” a third said.

