Sarah Lancashire’s ‘mystery man’ at the NTAs revealed as she pays tribute to husband

Sarah Lancashire got tongues wagging at the NTAs last night (September 5) as she thanked her husband Peter Salmon for his support during her Special Recognition Award acceptance speech.

The Happy Valley star also collected the Drama Performance gong for her role on the show, with the series walking away with the Returning Drama Award, too.

However, viewers were left intrigued as Sarah mentioned her husband and the cameras panned to her handsome companion in the audience.

One viewer commented: “Erm, that wasn’t Sarah Lancashire’s husband that the director cut to when she mentioned her family in her speech. That wasn’t Peter Salmon!”

So who was her mystery man? Well, ED! can confirm that it was actually her long-standing friend, leading LGBTQ+ writer Daran Little.

Sarah gave a shout out to her husband and kids during her acceptance speech (Credit: ITV)

Sarah Lancashire thanks husband in NTAs speech

The actress thanked her co-stars, directors and everyone who she’s worked with during the course of her incredible career.

She then said: “There are also enablers who stand very quietly in the wings without expectation or due credit and they are my family, my husband, my children, my friends, my agent, Nick, thank you.”

When Sarah mentioned her husband, the cameras cut to a proud-looking Daran – much to the confusion of some watching at home.

Sarah continued: “And of course, a very vital component in all of this is you, the audience. Without you, all this would grind to a crushing halt.”

Many wondered who Sarah’s handsome companion was (Credit: ITV)

Sarah’s ‘mystery man’ revealed

Although it’s not known where their paths first crossed, Sarah and Daran have been friends for years. Last night, he paid tribute to the star following her award wins.

Posting on Twitter, he said: “My [heart emoji] won some awards last night.” He accompanied it with a shadow picture of the pair – Sarah clutching an NTA – on the red carpet.

My ❤️ won some awards last night. pic.twitter.com/SntqGPAOKq — Daran Little (@DaranLittle) September 6, 2023

Daran is a BAFTA-winning and Emmy Award-nominated TV writer. He penned more than 100 episodes of Coronation Street between 2000 and 2010 and more than 100 episodes of EastEnders after that. He also introduced Todd Grimshaw to the cobbles – Corrie’s first gay character.

Daran also worked on the first series of The Only Way Is Essex, before helping to cast, set up and story produce Made In Chelsea. He’s executive producer on The Real Housewives Of Cheshire.

The writer has been married to a woman before, but is gay. He previously said: “I’m gay and I got married in a church… to a woman… because I feared being gay in a world that didn’t accept me. That was 25 years ago.” He currently lives in Los Angeles with his Canadian husband, Patrick Rankin.

Sarah and husband Peter Salmon have been married for more than two decades (Credit: Shutterstock)

Who is Sarah Lancashire married to? Who is her husband?

Sarah has been married to her second husband, TV producer Peter Salmon, for 22 years. It’s not known where he was last night, although she did give Peter a touching shout out.

The actress first married Gary Hargreaves – a music lecturer 11 years her senior – at the age of 22. They welcomed two sons together, Thomas in 1987, and Matthew in 1988, before separating in 1995. Sarah also shares a son, Joseph, born in 2003, with second husband Peter.

The pair met when Sarah starred on Coronation Street and Peter worked at Granada Studios. Peter has three sons from his previous marriage to Penny Watt.

Sarah keeps her private life pretty private and previously revealed her reason behind this decision. “I guard it because it’s very precious. It’s not a piece of drama. It is real life, my normal life. And I value my normality.”

