Amy Dowden smiling on the red carpet and on stage at the 2023 NTAs
TV

Amy Dowden dazzles at the NTAs as fans declare Strictly star an ‘inspiration’ following cancer diagnosis

She had her third round of chemo less than a week ago

By Nancy Brown

Amy Dowden made an “extra special” appearance at the 2023 NTAs last night (September 5), joining her Strictly Come Dancing co-stars on stage as they collected the Best Talent Show Award.

Fans were thrilled to see the star at the event and looking so well, despite being right in the middle of cancer treatment.

And, as she stood on stage surrounded by her fellow professional dancers, Strictly 2022 star Fleur East paid tribute. After thanking the audience, Fleur said: “But it’s extra special because we are joined by the fabulous Amy Dowden on stage, who looks incredible.”

Dianne Buswell and Jowita Pryzstal were seen cuddling Amy, as Tyler West continued: “We love you Aims, honestly.”

Amy Dowden smiling on the red carpet
Amy Dowden had her third round of chemotherapy last week (Credit: Splash News)

Amy Dowden fans thrilled as she attends 2023 NTAs

Fans were thrilled to see Amy at the event, and looking so well. The star, who had claimed she had a “steroid moon face” earlier on in the day, wore a gorgeous pale pink dress with ruffle detailing to the 2023 NTAs.

“Beautiful Amy Dowden at the #NTAs. So happy to see her,” said one fan. Another added: “Seeing @dowden_amy on stage with the @bbcstrictly crew has just made the whole night better.” A third commented: “So, so lovely to see Amy up there with the Strictly gang, looking beautiful and so well.”

Another added: “Well done Strictly! Aw I’m emotional again seeing Amy on stage. She looks incredible too.” “I’m so happy the pros are all there and Amy got to go on stage with them, my heart,” said another emotional viewer.

Amy Dowden and the Strictly stars on stage at the NTAs
Strictly stars Fleur East and Tyler West paid tribute to Amy on stage (Credit: ITV)

‘An inspiration’

“Amy Dowden looks amazing tonight! What a lovely woman. Battling cancer and still rocking up to this!” said another. “Amy Dowden, in the middle of chemo, an absolute inspiration,” another agreed. Meanwhile, another chipped in: “So good to see Amy Dowden on stage, she is such an inspiration.”

Read more: Amy Dowden to make Strictly return as bosses ‘getting fabulous wigs ready’?

YouTube video player

